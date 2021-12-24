Norwich v Arsenal: match preview
A Covid outbreak in the Norwich squad means Dean Smith’s side have not played since 14 December and the disheartening 2-0 home loss to his former club Aston Villa. Arsenal have played three times in all competitions since then and won all three, with Emile Smith Rowe in rich form and the squad apparently not rattled by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s exile from the first team. Smith’s stated aim on taking over at Norwich was to make Carrow Road a harder place to visit – and Arsenal have struggled on the road, losing five out of nine away league games this season. A sliver of hope for the hosts among the gloom. Alex Reid
Boxing Day 3pm
Venue Carrow Road
Last season n/a
Odds H 7-1 A 2-5 D 7-2
Referee Graham Scott
This season G6 Y22 R0 3.67 cards/game
NORWICH
Subs from Gunn, McGovern, Byram, Kabak, Rupp, Tzolis, Lees-Melou, Sargent, Mumba, Giannoulis, Idah
Doubtful Lees-Melou (match fitness), Normann (groin), Rupp (match fitness), Sargent (match fitness), Tzolis (match fitness)
Injured Rashica (groin, 1 Jan), Hanley (shoulder, 15 Jan), Omobamidele (back, 15 Jan), Zimmermann (ankle, 15 Jan)
Suspended None
Form WDDLLL
Discipline Y32 R1
Leading scorer Pukki 5
ARSENAL
Subs from Leno, Okonkwo, Smith Rowe, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Tomiyasu, Pépé, Tavares, Elneny, Balogun, Nketiah, Aubameyang
Doubtful Maitland-Niles (illness), Tomiyasu (knock)
Injured Chambers (Covid, 1 Jan), Sambi Lokonga (Covid, 1 Jan), Marí (Covid, 1 Jan), Kolasinac (ankle, 16 Jan)
Suspended None
Form WLLWWW
Discipline Y27 R1
Leading scorer Smith Rowe 7