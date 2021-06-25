Norwich University partners with Raymond James with focus on veterans

This new partnership, made possible through an existing relationship between Raymond James’ talent acquisition team and The Veteran Initiative (TVI), a non-profit 501(c)(3) military employment organization, is the first-of-its-kind, according to Emily Howell, vice president of executive education at The Veteran Initiative.

NORTHFIELD, Vt., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwich University announced a partnership with Raymond James’ Advisor Mastery Program (AMP), the firm’s new financial advisor training program for financial advisors to receive additional academic credits through Norwich University.

This new partnership, made possible through an existing relationship between Raymond James’ talent acquisition team and The Veteran Initiative (TVI), a non-profit 501(c)(3) military employment organization, is the first-of-its-kind, according to Emily Howell, vice president of executive education at The Veteran Initiative.

“AMP remains dedicated to attracting new financial advisors and providing a clear path to success, and this new partnership and offering is another testament to this commitment,” said Matt Ransom, vice president of new financial advisor development at Raymond James. “This partnership provides a unique benefit, not only for military veterans interested in financial services, but also for anyone outside of the military who wants to build on the foundation they went through in AMP and pursue their MBA.”

Through this partnership, AMP advisors who complete the program and licenses to practice will qualify for the equivalent of Norwich University’s graduate course in Investment Portfolio Management (the equivalent of six graduate level credits) which can be applied toward earning a Graduate Certificate, “Investment Management Professional” by taking just one additional online graduate course in Managerial Finance with tuition costs being covered by the Raymond James employee tuition reimbursement program. Once the Graduate Certificate is earned, a financial advisor trainee also has the ability to complete the full MBA degree by taking only four more online classes. For eligible military veterans, the G.I. Bill can be used to cover costs of the MBA program.

“Norwich University can build on our long and rich history of educating military leaders and preparing students for career growth through this partnership, which offers unique educational opportunities to veterans and financial services professionals,” Norwich University College of Graduate and Continuing Studies Dean William Clements said.

“We were excited to work with Raymond James and Norwich University to help develop this first-ever hybrid corporate career and higher education Graduate Certificate and an MBA degree,” said Howell. “With this first-of-its-kind, world-class opportunity, we believe the future looks very bright for new financial advisors at Raymond James, including those from the military community.”

Norwich University, based in Vermont, offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs through in-person and online coursework. As the oldest U.S. private military college and the birthplace of ROTC, Norwich University is focused on providing higher education opportunities for military members and veterans, a group that remains a key focus for Raymond James AMP as well.

“This is an incredible opportunity for both veterans and non-veterans enrolled in AMP to benefit from the longstanding tradition of excellence epitomized by a Norwich education,” said Ed Sudzina, Raymond James & Associates complex manager and a co-chair of the firm’s veterans inclusion network. “This partnership further elevates the exceptional coursework and hands-on education Raymond James already offers its newest advisors.”

“The partnership reflects Raymond James’ continued dedication to supporting the growing veteran culture,” said Justin Kissner, financial advisor and AMP graduate. “This program will allow Raymond James to stand out from industry peers and showcases their commitment to being a place where veterans can feel welcome, be challenged, and have plenty of opportunities to excel.”

AMP is a holistic, award-winning* training program for new financial advisors. The selective program assists motivated participants in reaching professional milestones and acquiring necessary licenses while earning a competitive salary in a supportive environment. Through a combination of distance learning, apprenticeship with senior advisors, one-on-one coaching and education sessions, the comprehensive, 24-month training program is designed to position new financial advisors for success.

For more information, visit online.norwich.edu/RaymondJames.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,300 financial advisors. Total client assets are $1.13 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.

About Norwich University

Norwich University is a diversified academic institution that educates traditional-age students and adults in a Corps of Cadets and as civilians. Norwich offers a broad selection of traditional and distance-learning programs culminating in Baccalaureate and Graduate Degrees. Norwich University was founded in 1819 by Captain Alden Partridge of the U.S. Army and is the oldest private military college in the United States. Norwich is one of our nation's six senior military colleges and the birthplace of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC). www.norwich.edu

Norwich University’s College of Graduate and Continuing Studies (CGCS) builds upon the institution’s 200-year academic heritage with innovative online programs. CGCS offers master’s degrees in a variety of areas; bachelor’s degree completion programs; graduate certificates; and continuing education opportunities. The programs are recognized throughout the industry for their rigor, small class size, high student satisfaction and retention. online.norwich.edu

