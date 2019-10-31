Norwich City-Brighton & Hove Albion Preview

Whilst Brighton & Hove Albion look to build on their latest victory, Norwich City are still wondering when their next Premier League triumph will come.

Eyeing a third consecutive home victory, Brighton looks to keep visiting Norwich winless for a sixth straight top-flight contest on Saturday at the Amex.

Brighton (3-3-4) might be sad to see October end after going 2-0-1 in the Premier League during the month, with wins over Spurs and Everton - both at home. Last Saturday versus Everton, Pascal Gross scored in the 15th minute and Neal Maupay equalised off a penalty in the 80th for his team-leading fourth goal. The Seagulls then recorded the winner via a Toffees' own goal in stoppage time for the stunning 3-2 victory.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The result left Brighton 14th in the Premier League table, two spots ahead of Everton and one point out of the top-half of the table. That contest also proved that the Seagulls are finding ways to win tight games in any kind of fashion, something that might not have been the case in seasons past.

"It's another big win for us, but I think we've probably played better in most of our other matches so far this season and did not get a result," defender Lewis Dunk told Brighton's official website. "Winning games when you're not at your best is a big thing. Then, it's about making sure that we start converting the other results into positive ones when we can.

"We're going in the right direction, and that will give us another boost ahead of another big game at home (Saturday)."

The Seagulls are 2-2-1 at home and earned at least a point in three straight matches at the Amex.

Story continues

Newcomers Norwich (2-1-7) have been outscored 10-1 whilst going 0-1-4 on the road this season, but earned that point during a scoreless draw at Bournemouth on Oct. 19 - their most recent contest away from home. The Canaries, who sit in the middle of the drop zone, followed that contest with a 3-1 home defeat to Manchester United last weekend.

Onel Hernandez scored for Norwich in the 88th minute of the latter, but by that time United already had the match in hand. Norwich have been outscored 12-2 whilst going 0-1-4 since that shocking 3-2 win over Manchester City on Sept. 14.

Finish forward Teemu Pukki leads Norwich with six league goals, but has not scored since that win over City in September.

"We are not in the Championship anymore, we are in the Premier League," Hernandez told Norwich's official website. "Every chance that we have, we have to take it. If you don't, the other team will take their chance and you'll end up behind. We have to stick together and work harder."

Brighton and Norwich last met in the Championship during the 2016-17 campaign.