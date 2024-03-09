Norwich City 5-0 Rotherham United: Canaries move into play-off places with crushing win over bottom side

Norwich City midfielder Gabriel Sara took his tally for the season to 10 with a double against Rotherham

Norwich City moved back into the play-off places with a thumping win over rock-bottom Rotherham.

The Canaries got up and running when Gabriel Sara headed in unmarked from Jack Stacey's cross and Jacob Sorensen made it 2-0 from a Sara corner.

The Millers' day went from bad to worse when Borja Sainz, playing after his red card in the defeat at Middlesbrough was rescinded, made it three with a beautiful curled shot from 22 yards and Josh Sargent continued his excellent form to make it 4-0 before the break.

Sara walloped in a fifth, and his 10th of the season, shortly after the restart and consigned the away side to a second successive 5-0 defeat.

The Millers have now lost their past nine games and are 20 points adrift of safety with nine games to play.

Leam Richardson's men have conceded 16 goals in their past four away games and are without a win on the road since November 2022.

Hull City's draw with league leaders Leicester means David Wagner's side go above them into sixth on goal difference.

The game was only ever going one way from the moment Sara was left with the freedom of the penalty area to head in after nine minutes.

Sainz would have faced a four-match ban for his sending off in the defeat on Teesside on Tuesday, but his appeal against his dismissal was successful and he made the most of his reprieve with a sumptuous strike that left Viktor Johansson in the Rotherham goal with no chance.

Sargent took his own tally for the season to 12 with a tidy finish from another Stacey cross and the US international has now scored in each of Norwich's past six home games.

The home side eased their way through the second half after Sara had made it five with a fantastic left-footed shot from 18 yards as the ball bounced out to him.

Rotherham, without a win since 26 December, have now conceded 77 goals in 37 matches and are in danger of becoming the first Championship side to let in 100 league goals in a season.

They host Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield next week, while the Canaries will look to keep hold of sixth spot when they visit Stoke.

Norwich boss David Wagner told BBC Radio Norfolk: "The players have done exactly what we told them to do. They showed the hunger, passion, intensity and aggression that we have shown in recent weeks. It was fantastic.

"We have known that if we are on it in terms of possession and defence as well then we can cause some problems and this is exactly what the players have done. How the players did it today was perfect.

"Borja played super-serious today. He was very focused and worked hard against the ball. It was a rollercoaster for him and all of us. We are still angry about the decision (to send him off at Middlesbrough) because it cost us the game."