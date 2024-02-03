Norwich City 2-1 Coventry City: Borja Sainz scores late winner

Borja Sainz has scored five goals for Norwich this season

Borja Sainz's late goal gave Norwich City victory over 10-man Coventry City at Carrow Road and boosted their push for the Championship play-offs.

Callum O'Hare gave the visitors the lead early in the second half, but after Josh Sargent equalised and Coventry's Liam Kitching was sent off, Sainz scored the winner.

The Spaniard exchanged passes with Ashley Barnes and then beautifully curled his shot into the net.

It lifted Norwich to eighth in the table, and a point outside the play-offs, a place below the Sky Blues, who dropped out of the top six.

After a goalless first half, the in-form O'Hare opened the scoring in superb fashion, weaving his way into the penalty area and evading a couple of challenges before slotting past keeper Angus Gunn.

Norwich hit back on the hour mark. Barnes was teed up by Gabriel Sara and after the striker's shot was blocked, USA striker Sargent was on hand to fire home.

Kitching was red-carded on 71 minutes for bringing down Sargent, who would have been through on goal.

Coventry remained a threat, however, and Gunn produced a brilliant save to deny Kasey Palmer and keep the Canaries on level terms.

It proved to be a vital stop as David Wagner's side went on to take all three points and continue their steady climb up the table.

Their home form has been a key factor in their change of fortunes - they are now unbeaten in their past seven matches at Carrow Road.