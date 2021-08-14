Norwich 0-3 Liverpool FC: Mo Salah stars in promising Premier League opener for Jurgen Klopp

(AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool kicked off their 2021/22 Premier League season with a clinical 3-0 victory at Norwich City, with Mohamed Salah starring for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

Norwich were in celebratory mood ahead of kick-off after clinching the Championship title in May, but Liverpool showed their class with Salah claiming a goal and two assists at Carrow Road.

Salah set up Diogo Jota to break the deadlock in the first half, and selflessly crossed for substitute Roberto Firmino to double Liverpool’s advantage not long after coming on.

Liverpool’s Egyptian star wrapped up an impressive performance with a record-breaking strike, becoming the first player to score in five consecutive opening weekends of the Premier League season.

With Virgil Van Dijk back in the Liverpool starting XI 10 months on from his anterior cruciate ligament injury, Klopp will view this as a strong start to his team’s bid to be back among the title contenders after being dethroned by Manchester City last term.

Additional reporting by PA.

