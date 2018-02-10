Norwegian ski jumper bears a gold medal moustache

Not all heroes wear capes. Some ascend over 200 meters in the air while additionally maintaining an astonishing facial hair specimen.

A perfect example of that kind of hero is Norwegian Olympic ski jumper Robert Johansson, who is quickly becoming the talk of the Olympics with his unbelievable moustache.

Watching the ski jump and Robert Johansson, Norweigan hipster, is my new hero. pic.twitter.com/hPKcSS8jn9 — Jane (@janenotvictoria) February 10, 2018









Robert Johansson is an early contender for winning … the ENTIRE Olympics. pic.twitter.com/p85uQow85E — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) February 10, 2018





Robert Johansson added to his already memorable Olympics by taking home a bronze medal in the Men’s Normal Hill ski jumping event. Impressive work, Johansson.

