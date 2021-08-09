Norwegian Pics Record at Haugesund Fest Amid Local Film Glory

Annika Pham
·4 min read

After a muted 2020 due to COVID-19, the Norwegian International Film Festival in the picturesque coastal town of Haugesund will be back in full force over Aug. 21-27, with attendance expected to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels, both for the on-site festival and parallel hybrid confab New Nordic Films, according to festival director Tonje Hardersen.

“The pandemic is still impacting Haugesund, forcing us to apply social distancing measures, notably in cinemas – with a maximum of 400 spectators per screen – but last year’s event gave us confidence,” she said. “The audience and industry reception last year was very positive, everyone is eager to meet in person, and I sense that the end of full COVID restrictions is getting closer. “
Haugesund’s fest honcho went on: “What sticks out is that 2021 has been very tough for the overall Norwegian film industry due to the pandemic, but it’s been a glorious year for Norwegian film production, with two films in Cannes [Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World” in official competition and Eskil Vogt’s “The Innocents,” at Un Certain Regard] and the historical best actress award to Renate Reinsve [for “The Worst Person in the World”].

More from Variety

“We’re extremely proud to have a record number of Norwegian films at the festival, including opening film ‘The Innocents,’ “a-ha-The Movie” about the all-time favorite band in Norway, and another six local documentaries that are having their national premiere in Haugesund,” Hardersen added.

For the Festival chief, who has been running the non-competitive event since 2015, the strong Norwegian lineup is directly linked to the film distribution bottleneck sparked by COVID-19.

“Historically, Haugesund has been a prime meeting point for local exhibitors and distributors, and a favored launch pad for upcoming domestic releases,” she pointed out. “As far as I know, there have never been as many Norwegian films lined up for release this fall, so our program is also full of Norwegian content, in terms of both closed market and open audience screenings.”

Beyond the strong Norwegian slate, film highlights in the main program take in the Danish event biopic “Margrete-Queen of the North” by Charlotte Sieling, and hot picks from Venice 2020 (“The Man Who Sold His Skin”) and this year’s Sundance (“Coda”) as well as Berlinale (“Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn,” “I’m Your Man”, “Petite Maman”, “Nowhere Special”, “Fabian-Going to the Dogs”) and recent Cannes entries.

Tonje Hardersen - Credit: Credit: NFF
Tonje Hardersen - Credit: Credit: NFF

Credit: NFF

While acknowledging that the proximity of the leading world film festival – postponed to July from its usual May slot – made the Haugesund selection “unusually challenging,” Hardersen is extremely proud to screen the Palme d’Or winner “Titane” as well Cannes Grand Prix co-winner “Compartment No 6,” Directors’ Fortnight highlight “Clara Sola” and Critics’ Week titles “The Gravedigger’s Wife” and “Olga.”

A total of 62 feature length films and 23 short films will be showcased across the festival’s 12 sections, such as the multi-awarded Danish animated doc “Flee” unspooling at the Nordic Focus, Cannes Critics’ Week 2020 entry “Skies of Lebanon,” selected for the French Touch, quirky U.S. romcom “Dinner in America” and John Carpenter cult movie “Escape from New York” bowing as Special Screenings. Norwegian doc success “Gunda” plays Human Nature; French pic “Gagarine” unspools both in the main section and Norwegian ArchFest.

As always, to spotlight upcoming Nordic talents, Haugesund will present ten of the best graduation films from some of the Nordic region’s top film schools in its Next Nordic Generation section; outstanding Nordic pics of the year vying for the Nordic Council Film Prize 2021 will be unveiled Aug.24.

Other potential fest high-points include a seminar about Feminism and Religion based on the film “Seyran Ates, Sex and Islam,” attended by the doc’s protagonist – high-profile female Imam, lawyer and feminist Seyran Ates – among others, and a discussion about Power and Intimacy after Covid-19 and #MeToo, led by intimacy co-ordinator Ita O’Brien.
Meanwhile this year’s Norwegian Film Policy Conference for local industry reps, led by Norwegian Film Institute’s CEO Kjersti Mo, will focus on Diversity and Democracy.

Haugesund will wrap with the Danish comedy and Tribeca entry, “Wild Men” by Thomas Daneskov.

The anticipated New Nordic Films confab will run both online and on-site over Aug. 24-27.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Springer's blast caps epic comeback in win over Red Sox

    An eighth-inning, three-run homer from George Springer provided the Blue Jays with the perfect ending to their triumphant 10-day, 11-game Rogers Centre return.

  • Peyton Manning gets in Tom Brady, Ray Lewis jokes but also gets emotional during HOF speech

    Manning didn't disappoint with his Hall of Fame acceptance speech.

  • Top 5 Canadian moments from Tokyo Olympics

    These Olympics were a giant success for Canada, and these five moments stood out above the rest.

  • Rockies 'disgusted' after fan appears to yell racial slurs at Marlins OF Lewis Brinson

    The fan remains unidentified.

  • Hornets first-rounder Kai Jones delivers dunk of the year candidate in Summer League debut

    It's the first week of Summer League and we might have the dunk of the year.

  • Idiot on the field at Dodger Stadium gets laid out by ball girl

    This looked like it hurt.

  • Mitchell puts a bow on Canada's best-ever Games

    Kelsey Mitchell won Canada's final medal of Tokyo's Olympic Games with a gold in women's sprint.

  • Lionel Messi confirms he's leaving Barcelona as reports of a PSG move heat up

    What seemed supremely unlikely less than a week ago is now, apparently, a reality.

  • Tokyo Olympics end with official hand-off to Paris for 2024 Games

    The Tokyo Games have officially come to an end, but the 2024 Paris Olympics already look like they're going to be a good time.

  • Brutal KO kick leads to Olympics disqualification of would-be winner in karate gold medal match

    Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.

  • Common mistakes fantasy managers make

    Scott Pianowski is joined by Matt Kelley, who discusses some of the most common mistakes that fantasy managers make and how you can take advantage of those mistakes. The guys also go over their unique perspectives of Kyle Pitts, Adam Trautman, Hunter Henry, Greg Kittle, Tony Pollard and more. In the process, they also discuss which teams to avoid completely, and which ones to load up on playmakers from. Then you’ll learn how to identify these teams by yourself. This episode will make you a smart fantasy player, whether you’re playing in a standard league, DFS or keeper.

  • Yankees, Braves and Phillies on the rise as rivals struggle

    Expectations were so high for the New York Yankees — and their roster is so strong on paper — that seemingly every emotional win is viewed as a potential turning point in their frustrating season. They won five games in a row this past week, although once again, it wasn't all good news. The Yankees have made some progress in the postseason race. They're still 6 1/2 games out of first place in the AL East, but they've won 10 of 13 while Boston has dropped 10 of 13. That leaves New York just 2 1/2

  • Beyond Gold: Behind the scenes at the Tokyo Olympics

    A look back at the last few weeks of the Tokyo Olympics through the eyes of the athletes and their social feeds.

  • Bulls finalize sign-and-trade deal for Ball with New Orleans

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have finalized a sign-and-trade deal for point guard Lonzo Ball with with the New Orleans Pelicans. The announcement Sunday night comes after Ball agreed last week to a four-year, $85 million contract with Chicago. The Bulls sent Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, a 2024 second-round draft pick and cash to New Orleans. Ball, a four-year veteran who turns 24 in October and entered the offseason as a restricted free agent, is coming off his most productive season. I

  • Lane Kiffin says Ole Miss football players, staff are 100 percent vaccinated

    The state of Mississippi ranks last in vaccination rate.

  • CF Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis enters COVID-19 protocols

    WASHINGTON — CF Montreal says goalkeeper James Pantemis has been placed in COVID-19 protocols. The club says in a release that it "continues to follow and abide by all of the COVID-19 protocols as set out by the MLS." Montreal announced shortly before kickoff that Pantemis would not be available for Sunday's road game against D.C. United. Sebastian Breza started in his place, with veteran 'keeper Clement Diop available off the bench. Breza had six saves in his first-ever MLS start but Montreal d

  • Herbert, James excel in Chargers' scrimmage in front of fans

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers fans got to see a little bit of everything during their first opportunity to view a practice at SoFi Stadium. The Maine and The Offspring performed during a pregame concert, new coach Brandon Staley got his first time to go through a game routine, and Derwin James and Justin Herbert made big plays. “I’m so glad that we did this because this is so much different than a training camp practice. I think that adjustment is real,” Staley said. “I’m glad ou

  • White Sox sweep Cubs at Wrigley as Jiménez drives in 5 runs

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eloy Jiménez drove in five runs with two homers and a double, and the Chicago White Sox beat the crosstown Cubs 9-3 on Sunday night for their first sweep of a three-game series at Wrigley Field since May 2012. Jiménez and Andrew Vaughn hit two-run shots after Tim Anderson led off the game with a solo drive as the White Sox hit Zach Davies hard in a five-run first inning. The outburst put the AL Central leaders ahead early on a warm night with the wind blowing out at the iconic bal

  • Raptors re-sign restricted free agent Gary Trent Jr. to multi-year deal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have re-signed restricted free agent Gary Trent Jr. to a multi-year contract. The 22-year-old guard had career-best numbers last season in 58 games and 38 starts between Toronto and the Portland Trail Blazers. He was dealt to Toronto alongside teammate Rodney Hood in a deal that saw the Blazers acquire Norman Powell at the NBA trade deadline. Trent Jr. posted averages of 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 31.8 minutes and shot .355 (44-124) from three-point range in 17 game

  • Marlins' Brinson target of fan's racial slur in Colorado

    DENVER (AP) — Lewis Brinson of the Miami Marlins was targeted by a fan at Coors Field who repeatedly shouted a racial slur at the Black outfielder when he batted in the ninth inning Sunday. The slur was clearly heard on the Bally Sports Florida telecast of the Marlins’ 13-8 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Marlins spokesman Jason Latimer said the team was aware of the clip. “Neither Lewis, nor any other Marlins on the field or in the dugout, heard what was shouted,” he said in a text message to The