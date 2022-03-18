This Norwegian cruise was canceled mid-sailing. That didn't mean passengers could leave immediately.

Morgan Hines, USA TODAY
·5 min read
The Norwegian Escape ship.
The Norwegian Escape ship.

Corrections & Clarifications: Passenger Joann Lynn was misidentified in an earlier version of this story.

Norwegian Escape stopped sailing Tuesday – four days before its scheduled itinerary was meant to conclude – but that didn't mean passengers got to leave the ship immediately.

Norwegian Cruise Line canceled the remainder of the Norwegian Escape sailing that was scheduled to end Saturday after the vessel collided with the channel bed in Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic on Monday.

Two days after the cancellation was announced, some passengers are still on the ship: They're trying to navigate confusing communication on when they will start their journeys home.

The cruise line said in a statement that "while there is minor damage to the ship's hull, all guests and crew are safe. The current cruise will be shortened, and the cruise scheduled to embark on March 19 will be canceled so that the necessary repairs can be made."

NEW ASSESSMENT: 'Chance of getting COVID-19 on cruise ships is moderate,' CDC says

CAN CRUISE SHIPS DO THAT? Crystal Symphony changed course, kept passengers an extra day

Passenger Jason VanDyke took to Twitter to share an image of a letter from Norwegian Tuesday detailing the cancellation and plans for disembarkation on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and charter flights.

According to the letter, all passengers were fully refunded for their trip in the original form of payment and offered an additional 100% future cruise credit through March 25, 2023.

Ben Wills, who was on the Escape, told USA TODAY Thursday that the cruise line canceled the remainder of the trip on Tuesday evening after passengers were allowed by local authorities to get off the ship for a port call in Puerto Plata.

Wednesday, final disembarkation began for some passengers as outlined by Norwegian.

"Repatriation flights – chartered flights – began yesterday," Wills said from the airport in Puerto Plata. "I think maybe one or two got out. Maybe three or four got out today. We're about to leave on a 767 with 238 seats."

Ben Wills waited for a charter flight from Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic to Orlando Thursday after disembarking from the Norwegian Escape.
Ben Wills waited for a charter flight from Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic to Orlando Thursday after disembarking from the Norwegian Escape.

While the cancellation was announced Tuesday in a letter to passengers, Joann Lynn of Oviedo, Florida, was still on the ship Thursday evening.

"We are prepared to leave at a moment's notice at this point," Lynn told USA TODAY and expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of clear communication. "We've been packed since Wednesday (morning) but only two of four in my traveling party have been given flight info. My husband is not willing to leave two behind with unknown arrangements."

Even when they were given flight info, Lynn said it was confusing.

"Last night I received a flight notification at 12:30 a.m. for (one) of our rooms," Lynn said. "I went to the service desk to find out about the other stateroom. By the time I returned I had a new envelope with different flight info."

VanDyke was still on board Thursday evening, too.

"As of right now we don’t know when we are leaving," VanDyke told USA TODAY in a statement. He is hoping he and his wife will be able to leave Friday.

Nevertheless, VanDyke said there is still much to enjoy on the ship.

"My mood is still good," he continued. "I'm ready to leave and head back to Orlando but we just don’t know when that'll be. I do know that not everyone is having the best time but the people that are out and about all seem to be having a great time."

Just after 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, VanDyke and Lynn said the remaining passengers received more information.

"We have just had a flurry of activity in the last hour," Lynn said. "Everyone on board must Covid test between 7:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. tonight. All passengers are disembarking tomorrow. There are eight or nine flights starting early a.m. to get everyone off and out of (Dominican Republic)."

VanDyke said he heard passengers would begin departing at 4:30 a.m.

Neither had received a definitive itinerary for the morning at that time.

Life onboard a canceled cruise

Most areas of the ship are still operational and open to passengers, Lynn said. The pool, spa and bars along with onboard activities, shows and games remain ongoing though the shops and casino closed. VanDyke said some bars were closed for the first time Thursday with fewer passengers still on board.

Throughout the situation, Lynn and VanDyke both said the crew has been great.

"Everyone is so calm and professional. I haven't had a single bad interaction with any of them," VanDyke said. "Even if we didn't get a free cruise from this we would definitely sail with NCL again."

At the airport, Wills echoed Lynn's frustration with the cruise line's efforts to communicate with passengers.

"We left for the airport almost four hours ago," he said. "Why take us off the boat just so we can sit in an empty airport? We're waiting here for other passengers from the ship because they realized that they had available seats on the planes."

Wills said he's even made an effort to contact the line directly to find out more about the next steps, rather than leaving the onus on the cruise line. But after reaching out to the cruise line directly through Twitter around 1:15 p.m Thursday, he hadn't received a response by 7:00 p.m.

USA TODAY has reached out to Norwegian for more information.

Contributing: Dave Berman, FLORIDA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Some passengers on Norwegian ship for days after it ran aground

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Springtime brings the 'astrological new year,' say astrologers: Learn what the change of season means for each zodiac sign

    Celebrity astrologer Lisa Stardust shares why spring is a magical time in the zodiac calendar and offers springtime predictions for each sign.

  • At 52, J. Lo’s Abs Are So Toned Peeking Out of Lacey Lingerie in New IG Photo

    Jennifer Lopez posed in lingerie, displaying her toned abs, for a new Dolce and Gabbana campaign posted to IG. Get details on the 52-year-old’s workout here.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Howden's 1st ski cross win of season highlights Canada's 3-medal haul in Austria

    Reece Howden, the 2020-21 World Cup's top-ranked racer in men's ski cross, stood atop the medal podium for the first time this season on Sunday in Reiteralm, Austria, a year to the day of his victory in Russia. The man known as "Big Rig" dominated Sunday's big final with a strong start to finish win in the first World Cup race since the Beijing Olympics last month, where Howden placed ninth overall in his Winter Games debut. "It feels amazing," Howden told Alpine Canada. "The way Canada has been

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Pascal Siakam on 'Pascalifornia' nickname

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam offers his thoughts on the trending 'Pascalifornia' nickname, how he's reading defences better and the growing consistency with his 3-point shot. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Hedman scores 2, Stamkos 3 assists, Lightning top Kraken 4-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Victor Hedman scored twice to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night. Steven Stamkos had three assists in his 900th NHL game. Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning, who won their second straight to finish a six-game road trip — their longest of the season. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots for his 32nd win, most in the league. Yanni Gourde scored his 14th goal for the Kraken, who have lost five of s

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Pascal Siakam jokes around, talks Precious Achiuwa & chemistry with Scottie Barnes

    Pascal Siakam had some fun with the media after Saturday's win vs. the Nuggets and discussed Precious Achiuwa's shooting and his growing chemistry with Scottie Barnes. Follow and subscribe to Yahoo Sports Canada on YouTube for more Raptors coverage