Norwegian Air asks Norway competition watchdog to allow Wideroe takeover

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Norwegian Air said on Friday it had asked Norway's competition watchdog (NCA) to reverse a planned ban of the airline's takeover of domestic rival Wideroe.

"Norwegian strongly disagrees with the NCA's preliminary assessment," the carrier said in a statement, adding that the two airlines mostly covered different routes and were not close competitors.

The deal announced on July 6 is valued at 1.13 billion Norwegian crowns ($103.90 million), subject to final adjustments.

"I am hopeful that we have demonstrated to the NCA that the acquisition of Wideroe will be positive for the competition for air travel in Norway," Norwegian Air CEO Geir Karlsen said.

The deadline for the competition authority's final conclusion is Jan. 3 of 2024.

($1 = 10.8755 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)