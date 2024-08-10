Norway's Mol and Sorum, Tokyo Olympics champs, beat Qatar for beach volleyball bronze at Paris Games

PARIS (AP) — Norway beat Qatar in the men’s beach volleyball bronze medal match at the Paris Games on Saturday, the second medal-winning Olympics in a row for Anders Mol and Christian Sorum.

The defending gold medalists won 21-13, 21-16 over Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan, who won the bronze medal in Tokyo.

Sweden’s jump-setting pair of David Ahman and Jonatan Hellvig were set to play Germany’s Nils Ehlers and Clemens Wickler for gold later Saturday – the final competition at the iconic Eiffel Tower Stadium.

Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press