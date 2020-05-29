Norway government to propose $369 million green investments - NRK

OSLO (Reuters) - The Norwegian government will propose spending 3.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($369 million) on investments to make its economy greener as it gradually emerges from coronavirus lockdowns, public broadcaster NRK reported on Friday.

The centre-right minority government of oil and gas producing Norway is prepared to negotiate with opposition parties on the contents of the package, Minister of Climate and Environment Sveinung Rotevatn told NRK.

Some 2 billion crowns (166.12 million pounds) will be distributed by Enova, a state agency supporting companies' efforts to reduced greenhouse gas emissions, while 1 billion crowns will go to science projects, Rotevatn said.

Hydrogen power solutions, battery technology, ocean windfarms and efforts to cut pollution from the shipping industry were among the potential beneficiaries, he added.

The whitepaper, which will be presented later on Friday, is the third major initiative by the government to boost the economy following a March 12 lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the first package included spending to secure incomes for households, the second contained state support for companies that lost a significant part of their revenue.

Norway in recent weeks lifted many coronavirus restrictions and will allow some cross-border business travel from June 1.





(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Himani Sarkar & Shri Navaratnam)