In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Norway Data Center Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities Market Report. Norway data center market size by investments to reach USD 1095 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.

22% during 2021–2026.



In Norway, data center investment has traditionally been from homegrown data center operators; investments from global companies have increased in the last few years. Bergen, Trondheim, Sandefjord, and Stavanger are secondary markets witnessing data center project development. Digiplex, Green Mountain, Bulk Infrastructure, Itsjefen, and Basefarm (Orange) are some of Norway’s leading colocation service providers.



NORWAY DATA CENTER MARKET OUTLOOK



• In June 2021, the Norwegian data center industry announced the establishment of Norsk Datasenterindustri (Norwegian Data Center Industry), an industry association to strengthen the data center industry in Norway.

• In 2020, the Norway Government reintroduced tax breaks for cryptocurrency data centers, which will boost data center investment opportunities in the country.



The report considers the present scenario of the Norway data center market and its market dynamics for 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT



• The growing adoption of innovative, intelligent devices, the increasing demand for analytics, cloud adoption, and the growth of wireless networking technologies have led several organizations in Norway to invest in big data and IoT technology.

• Cisco Systems introduces a new software solution for on-premises data center cloud environments, which simplifies IT operations.



NORWAY DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• In 2018, AWS deployed its Amazon CloudFront edge location in Oslo, cutting network latency for its customers in Norway by around 35%.

• In September 2021, Microsoft announced the launch of three availability zones in its Norway East Azure Cloud region in Oslo.

• In June 2021, the Solor Bioenergy Group announced the acquisition of the district heating business from Veolia Nordic in Norway and Sweden.



IT Infrastructure Providers



o Arista Networks

o Cisco Systems

o Dell Technologies

o Hewlett Packard Enterprise

o Huawei Technologies

o Hitachi Vantara

o IBM

o Inspur

o Juniper Networks

o Lenovo

o NEC

o NetApp

o ORACLE

o Pure Storage

o Super Micro Computer



Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors



o Designer Group

o RED

o YIT



SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS



o ABB

o Alfa Laval

o Bosch Security Systems

o Caterpillar

o Cummins

o Delta Electronics

o Eaton

o FlaktGroup

o HITEC- Power Protection

o KOHLER-SDMO

o Piller Power Systems

o Rittal

o Schneider Electric

o STULZ

o Socomec

o Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

o Vertiv



Data Center Investors



o AQ Compute

o Bulk Infrastructure

o DigiPlex

o Green Mountain

o Green Edge Compute

o Nordkraft

o STORESPEED



REPORT COVERAGE:

This report analyses the Norway data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and data center investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:



EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS



• Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

o Oslo

o Other Cities

• List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)



NORWAY DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE



• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

o General Construction



• IT Infrastructure

o Server

o Storage Systems

o Network Infrastructure



• Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS Systems

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure



• Cooling Systems

o CRAC and CRAH Units

o Chillers

o Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

o Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

o Other Cooling Units



• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Rack Cabinets

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure



• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation and Commissioning Services

o Building & Engineering Design

o Physical Security

o Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)



• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV



WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?



• Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and data center colocation revenue.

• An assessment of the data center investment in Norway by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

• Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

• A detailed study of the existing Norway data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Norwegian data center market size during the forecast period.

• Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Norway

o Facilities Covered (Existing): 23

o Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 07

o Coverage: 11 Cities

o Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

o Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

• Data center colocation market in Norway

o Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2026)

o Retail Colocation Pricing

o Wholesale colocation Pricing

• The Norway data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

• Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

• A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the Norway data center market?

2. Who are the key investors in the Norway data center market?

3. What is the expected CAGR for the Norway data center market during the forecast period?

4. How many are existing and upcoming facilities present in Norway?

5. What are the data centers investment drivers in Norway?

6. What is the COVID-19 impact on the data center market in Norway?

