Norway Bans Breeding of English Bulldogs and Cavalier King Charles Spaniels Due to Health Issues

Norway has banned the breeding of English bulldogs and Cavalier King Charles spaniels in a landmark ruling this week, citing the inherent health problems with the canines.

Animal Protection Norway announced the ruling handed down by the Oslo District Court this week, which determined that the breeding of the dogs went against Norway's Animal Welfare Act.

Ashild Roaldset, CEO of Animal Protection Norway, said, "The man-made health problems of the bulldog have been known since the early 20th century. This verdict is therefore many years overdue."

"For many decades, sick dogs have been bred illegally. What is happening here is a systematic and organized betrayal of our four-legged friends. Today it was finally determined that this is a violation of the law," Animal Protection Norway's update on the ruling stated.

Health problems of both breeds as well as many others have been well documented, including severe breathing conditions, eye conditions, skin infections, heart issues, and joint problems.

A 2016 study by researchers at the University of California, Davis' Center for Companion Animal Health discovered that the English bulldog is missing the genetic diversity necessary to continue as a breed. Modern breeding techniques have created a dog that is closer than ever to the superficial standards imposed upon the breed, but at a risk: Of the 102 healthy dogs included in the study, nearly 80 percent were more genetically similar than if their parents had been siblings.

Few bulldogs are able to give live birth or conceive without artificial insemination. The breed also has a high level of puppy mortality due to congenital defects like splayed legs and cleft palates, while adults deal with hip and elbow dysplasia and spinal curvature.

The study claims that even the healthiest of English bulldog puppies have a lifespan of less than 8 and a half years, with six being the average of a purebred.

This week's judgment in Norway, issued after a November complaint, was handed down by a district court judge and a veterinarian and geneticist who served as two co-judges, The Independent reported.

The court consulted with numerous reputable experts who testified to the massive health problems caused by the dogs' previous breeding.

The ruling did allow for the proviso that breeding with the express purpose to curtail the animals' health problems would be allowed, saying, "serious and scientifically-based cross breeding could be a well-suited alternative."