Northwestern State visits Dawkins and Houston Christian

Northwestern State Demons (4-5, 1-0 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (3-6, 1-0 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demons -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian faces Northwestern State after Bryson Dawkins scored 22 points in Houston Christian's 83-79 victory over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Huskies are 3-3 in home games. Houston Christian is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Demons have gone 1-0 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State is sixth in the Southland with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Willie Williams averaging 2.7.

Houston Christian is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 40.2% Northwestern State allows to opponents. Northwestern State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Houston Christian allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Mackey is shooting 41.9% and averaging 14.1 points for the Huskies.

Jon Sanders is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, while averaging 12.9 points and 3.3 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press