Northwestern sets records with 55-8 1st half, 96-31 victory

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) -- Northwestern may want to petition to take another full week off in the future.

Vic Law scored 18 points and the Wildcats followed a seven-day layoff with the largest margin of victory in program history, beating Chicago State 96-31 on Monday night.

Northwestern (6-4) also established a program record for the fewest points yielded in a half in the shot-clock era as it raced out to a 55-8 lead at halftime. The 31 points allowed marked the second-lowest point total ever given up by a Wildcats team in the shot-clock era. The 65-point differential topped Northwestern's 101-49 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 14, 2014.

''We kind of refocused ourselves,'' Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. ''The first five games we kind of got away from what made us good (defensively) in the past. It wasn't like our character was bad or our attitude. We had to get back to work. We had to regain our edge. We had to regain our spirit.''

Apparently, Finals Week did the trick.

After splitting a pair of early Big Ten conference meetings, including a Dec. 3 loss at Purdue, the Wildcats didn't practice until Wednesday so players could take final exams.

But instead of looking like a team coming off a long layoff, Northwestern was energized early. Bolstered by torrid 3-point shooting and a swarming defense, the Wildcats scored the first 15 points of the contest and added a 21-0 run before halftime. Northwestern shot 9-for-16 from behind the arc and had assists on 14 of its 16 first-half buckets.

Aaron Falzon added 15 points for the Wildcats, who began a stretch of three games in six days with a season-high for points and assists (20).

Chicago State (2-11), which had scoreless droughts of 4 minutes, 40 seconds and 6 minutes, 40 seconds, made just 2-of-19 shots and committed 15 turnovers before the half. The 25 turnovers forced by Northwestern also was a season-high.