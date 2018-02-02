Northwestern rides hot start to beat Wisconsin 60-52

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- ��� A switch to a zone defense may be just what Northwestern needed to get going in Big Ten play.

At the least, the zone has given the Wildcats a spark during a tough road stretch.

Derek Pardon scored 17 points on 8-of-8 shooting, and Northwestern rode a game-opening 18-1 run to beat Wisconsin 60-52 on Thursday night.

Scottie Lindsey added 14 points for the Wildcats (14-10, 5-6 Big Ten), who held the Badgers without a field goal until Brad Davison's 3 with 13:38 left in the first half ended Northwestern's spurt.

Coach Chris Collins credits the zone for helping the Wildcats win twice on a three-game road swing.

"It's enabled us to get off to good starts because it takes a while for teams to kind of see how they can attack it," Collins said.

But what started as a runway slowed down into a miss-filled mess that allowed the Badgers to hang around in the second half.

Northwestern went 8 of 8 from the foul line to hang on after Aleem Ford's 3 with 1:21 left got Wisconsin within 52-46. Ford finished with 12 points.

The early struggles caught up with Wisconsin late.

"We got the ball point-blank. We got the ball deep and didn't complete," coach Greg Gard said. Northwestern "is too good of a team when you have to dig out of that type of a hole, against a veteran team."

Khalil Iverson had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Badgers (10-14, 3-8), who have lost four straight games and seven of their last eight. Northwestern held Badgers star forward Ethan Happ to 6 of 13 from the field and 14 points.

Wisconsin did manage to get within two possessions late in the game after playing more active defense and keeping the Wildcats off the glass during an ugly second half for both schools.

The teams combined to shoot 15 of 52 after halftime, including 5 of 18 (28 percent) for Northwestern.