Northwestern-Michigan St. Preview

The non-conference season is done around the Big Ten, and with that comes the resumption of what might be the most hotly contested conference race in years.

The teams played a pair of games each back in late November and early December, but things get ramped back up this week as all 14 teams dive back into a conference schedule that includes 20 games for the first time.

No. 8 Michigan State starts with a visit from Northwestern on Wednesday at the Breslin Center followed by a trip to Ohio State on the weekend. For the Spartans, it's a chance to pick up where they left off in a quest to repeat as regular-season champions.

"It's big time and going to be really important," senior forward Kenny Goins said. "We need to win all of our home games, so we need to come out strong against Northwestern. Ohio State always gives us fits down there. I think those first two games really give us a chance to make a statement around our league."

While Michigan State (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) had just three games over the previous three weeks, it came after another typically tough schedule through early December. In addition to the early conference games, the Spartans also had games against Kansas, Louisville and Florida while knocking off UCLA and Texas to win the Las Vegas Invitational.

Mixed in that run was a stretch of six games in 16 days with just one at home. It was a tough road but one that helped Tom Izzo learn plenty about his team heading back into Big Ten action.

"I think that we had a hell of a run if you look at who we played, where we played, and when we played them. I thought we did a good job," Izzo said. "We have got a long way to go to compete in this league. I think there are going to be a lot of close games. I think the league is still really, really, really good. I really do. I think some of the worst teams are the hardest places to play and there are not any real bad, bad teams. I don't know the last time we had five, six, seven teams ranked in the top 25. I think all of them are deserving."

For the Wildcats (9-4, 0-2), the opportunity to wash away a pair of two-points losses to Indiana and Michigan will be the primary goal.

"We're in a small hole," Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. "There's 20 games now and we lost our first two games. We would have liked to have split especially if you look at the difficulty of playing at Indiana and then playing Michigan, who may be the best team in the country and you lose both at the buzzer, or on a last shot."

Collins has done his best to get the Wildcats to compete with the best, and after reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history two seasons ago, the hope has been the former Duke assistant would make that a regular occurrence around Evanston.

To get back to that point this season, it will take consistent effort from a group of seniors led by guard Vic Law. He's averaging 18.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and nearly three assists a game for the Wildcats.

"We're two games down but we got a lot of basketball left to be played," Collins said. "We can't panic. We got a great opportunity ahead of us in East Lansing, against one of the premier programs and teams in the country and we know what we'll have in front of us."