Northwestern hot 3-point shooting buries Valparaiso 84-50

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) -- Northwestern has rediscovered its winning ways and everyone seems convinced Texas Tech provided the necessary motivation.

Coming off the school's first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance and a preseason top-25 ranking, the Wildcats may have fallen a little too in love with themselves early in the season. But their joyride ended with a 36-point loss to Texas Tech at the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off on Nov. 19.

Since then, Northwestern has rededicated itself and it's evident. Led by Vic Law's 18 points, an 84-50 thrashing of Valparaiso on Thursday night is the latest evidence of a turnaround for the Wildcats, who have won three of four games.

''Sometimes you have to get beat in order to rediscover kind of what makes you good,'' Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. ''You never like to go through that. It's not fun. For our guys, maybe because of the heightened expectations coming into the year, it was a lot more publicized than maybe it would be in the past. But we had to go through that.

''I'm really proud of the way our guys have come together and hopefully we can keep making strides.''

Coming off the biggest win in program history, the Wildcats (7-4) rode Law's early hot hand and a stifling team defensive effort to a second straight decisive victory. Northwestern, which beat Chicago State by 65 points on Monday after a seven-day layoff, went on runs of 17-1 and 20-2 for its third win in four games. Law connected on his first four 3-point tries and the Wildcats finished 12-for-22 from behind the arc.

''I think we got comfortable,'' Gavin Skelly, who had 12 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, said. ''Coach says we got fat. We went to the tournament for the first time. Everyone's telling you how great you are, how awesome you are. You kind of get a little lazy.