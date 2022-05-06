Northwestern beats Byrnes to keep season alive, plus all Rock Hill-area playoff updates

The only bit of drama in Thursday night’s win-or-go-home playoff game in Rock Hill came in the top of the seventh inning, with no outs and a runner on first and the tying Byrnes run at the plate.

And all that drama was undone by one line drive.

Northwestern starting pitcher Owen Sarna worked from the stretch and fired a low-and-away fastball. His opposing batter then cranked a line drive right back to the mound — and Sarna, without much time to think, made the play of the game: He moved his head out of the way, caught the ball on the fly and then threw the Byrnes runner out at first before he could return to the bag for a double play.

In one play that lasted less than five seconds, Byrnes’ offensive momentum — and the team’s comeback hopes — all but evaporated.

And then, two Sarna pitches later, the Trojans walked off their home field in Rock Hill with a 3-1 win and their state championship dreams still intact. They’ll travel to JL Mann on Saturday — needing two more consecutive wins (on Saturday and then Monday) to move on to the 5A Upper State championship bracket next week.

“I told them before the game, ‘We gotta feel like we’re boxers,’” Hunt said postgame. “And what a boxer does, if your back is against the wall, you gotta come out swinging. And I think we did that. We got out to an early lead in the first and just kept going.

“We knew that if we could just give Owen a lead and scratch out a few runs, he’d keep us in the game.”

Northwestern’s Ethan Darden tries to tag a Byrnes baserunner at first base Thursday in Rock Hill.

Sarna made the game-sealing play by relying on his infielder instincts. But his pitching was what made Thursday night a mostly drama-free affair.

The junior right-handed pitcher struck out two and allowed only four hits and one earned run in seven innings. Thursday marked the second time in as many starts that Sarna pitched complete games that ended in a victory.

“It feels great,” Sarna told The Herald postgame. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates.”

The Trojans scored one run in the first inning and never trailed after that. The first score came thanks to a lead-off double by Michael Gibson, who then was sent home by an Andrew Sands single.

Story continues

Northwestern’s Owen Sarna tries to slide into second, but is tagged Thursday in Rock Hill.

More Trojan runs came in the bottom of the third: Ethan Darden singled to center field to drive in Jack Burton, and then, after some adept baserunning, Sarna slapped a single to center field to send in Darden to make the game 3-0.

“I guess he just doesn’t want to stop swinging the bat,” Hunt said of Darden, his senior Clemson commit and left-handed ace whose made a name for himself on the mound and in the batter’s box this season. Hunt added, “I think he had a good approach tonight, wasn’t pulling off things. He used the middle, which is what we’re trying to get him to do, and he did. And we’re glad he barreled some balls tonight.”

Byrnes made a few plays down the stretch to keep the team in the game. One was a solo home run in the top of the fourth by Rebel shortstop Kaden Roach to cut the game to 3-1. Another was a one-out, 4-6-3 double play in the bottom of the fourth with the bases loaded to prevent Northwestern from blowing the game open.

But in the end, Northwestern proved too tough.

When asked if he thinks his team plays its best when the best is demanded of them — when, say, their backs are against the ropes in a boxing ring — Sarna smiled.

“Yes,” he said. “We don’t wanna be done. We’re going for state.”

Northwestern isn’t the only high school baseball or softball team from York, Chester and Lancaster counties still in the state championship hunt. Here’s where the rest of the teams in The Herald’s coverage area stand.

Here’s @NHSTrojanBB’s Ryan Hunt after coaching his first playoff win as a head coach.



Lot of positives for the Trojans heading into their Saturday matchup against JL Mann/Boiling Springs — among them include his Clemson-bound pitcher @EthanDarden3 swinging the bat well ️ pic.twitter.com/SkB5qRXRTy — Alex Zietlow (@alexzietlow05) May 6, 2022

Other Rock Hill-area baseball scores

Note: District championships (the first round of the state playoffs) are double-elimination brackets.

Tuesday

Rock Hill 2, Clover 1

Blythewood 10, Nation Ford 0

Boiling Springs 3, Northwestern 0

Catawba Ridge 13, Westwood 6

Indian Land 3, Lugoff-Elgin 2

Dreher 7, York 2

AC Flora 9, South Pointe 3

Belton-Honea Path 7, Chester 3

Andrew Jackson 10, Wade Hampton 1

Lewisville 15, Whale Branch 0

Whitmire 13, Great Falls 1

Wednesday

Fort Mill 6, Spring Valley 1

Thursday

Fort Mill 15, Dorman 0

Clover 9, Spartanburg 3

TL Hanna 11, Rock Hill 7

Easley 7, South Pointe 3

Chester 5, Union County 4

Rock Hill-area softball scores

Monday (Regular season)

Clover 6, Byrnes 0

Andrew Jackson 16, Lewisville 5

Wednesday

Fort Mill 9, Ridge View 0

Blythewood 7, Nation Ford 0

Lancaster 7, AC Flora 1

Catawba Ridge 6, Westwood 0

Lugoff-Elgin 4, Indian Land 1

Belton-Honea Path 10, Chester 0

Batesburg-Leesville 7, Andrew Jackson 5

Lewisville 15, Military Magnet 0

Great Falls 10, Ware Shoals 9

Playoff brackets

Check the South Carolina High School League for the latest on area matchups.

Baseball: 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A

Softball: 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A