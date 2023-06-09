Northwest Track & Field Classic is open — and fun — for competitors of all ages

Like most things, track and field competitions come in all shapes, sizes and abilities.

On Saturday and Sunday at Miami-Dade College’s North Campus, some 1,200 track and field competitors will be on hand for two days of running, jumping, throwing, etc. The Northwest Express Track & Field Classic will be off and running.

The meet consists mainly of young kids — say 5 years old to 20 years old — giving their best. There’s nothing like seeing a 5-year-old finishing 10th in a race and walk away with a big grin feeling like he conquered the world. Then he will proudly say, “Did you see that? I almost won.”

Of course, there are some older competitors — in fact, 90-year-olds have competed in the past. This is an event for anybody and any age. How good is the competition? At least a dozen individuals who have run in the meet went on to compete in the Olympics.

Many of the thousand-plus competitors this year will be from South Florida, but there will also be competitors from various states in the United States. Also, numerous Caribbean countries bring their entire teams to compete. It’s a serious competition with plenty of smiles and a few tears that usually go away quickly. That’s what happens when you deal with extremely young athletes.

The Northwest Express meet, now in its 47th year, has proven its worth and endurance over the years.

Jesse Holt, an Olympian himself, was its founder. His purpose for the meet was simple — bring out the best in young people. Holt passed away in 2016, but there is a contingent that would not let his track meet fade away. That would be Holt’s family — led by Alan, Reggie and Darren. They and others will be setting up hurdles, raking sand pits, etc. this Saturday and Sunday.

“We’re still good, we love it, we still have a passion,” son Alan, a pastor, said. “We marveled how much work our father could do. In his absence you have to be dedicated to the mission. This is definitely where we want to be.”