Northwest Territories stages historic comeback at Scotties, Homan stays undefeated

CALGARY — Northwest Territories' Kerry Galusha staged the largest comeback in Scotties Tournament of Hearts history on Tuesday morning.

Northwest Territories (1-3) came back from 7-0 down through three ends to beat Ontario's Danielle Inglis (2-3) by a score of 10-9 and earn its first victory. Galusha's rink also trailed 9-6 through eight ends before scoring three in the ninth and one in the 10th to win.

Curling Canada says it's the largest comeback at a national championship since British Columbia overcame a 10-point deficit at the Canadian Ladies Curling Association Championship at the old Stampede Corral in Calgary on Feb. 26, 1970.

The Tournament of Hearts has served as the national women's curling championship since 1982.

In other early results Tuesday, Ontario's Rachel Homan improved to 4-0 with an 8-6 win over Manitoba's Kate Cameron (2-2). Cameron led 4-3 after five ends before Homan scored three in the sixth. The two teams traded points the rest of the way.

Homan's win sets up a clash between two undefeated teams at the women's Canadian curling championship. Homan meets Manitoba's Jennifer Jones (4-0) in the evening draw.

British Columbia's Clancy Grandy (4-1) downed New Brunswick's Melissa Adams (1-4) by a score of 9-3, and Nova Scotia's Heather Smith (2-3) picked up a 12-5 win over Yukon's Bayly Scoffin (0-4). Two more draws were scheduled for Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press