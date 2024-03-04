Northern Ontario's Bonot, Northwest Territories' Koe stage upsets in Brier

REGINA — Northern Ontario's Trevor Bonot stole a point in the 10th end to upset Alberta's Brendan Bottcher 6-5 at the Canadian men's curling championship Monday.

Bonot's double takeout left Bottcher, who skips the top-ranked team in the country, drawing against one Northern Ontario counter for the win. The Alberta skip's draw was short of the rings.

Bonot and Bottcher were both 3-1 in Pool A, while Manitoba's Reid Carruthers (3-0) had the day off.

Northwest Territories' Jamie Koe staged an earlier Pool B upset with a 7-5 victory over defending champion Brad Gushue in the morning draw.

Koe, who has skipped a territories team to the playoffs once in 16 previous Brier appearances, improved to 3-1 and dropped Gushue to 2-2. Gushue is chasing a third straight national title and the sixth of his career.

Saskatchewan's Mike McEwen (3-0) was the only unbeaten team left in Pool B and faced Nova Scotia in the evening draw.

Alberta's Kevin Koe, who is Jamie's older brother, continued to struggle early. The four-time Brier champ dropped to 1-3 in an 11-6 loss to Quebec's Julien Tremblay (2-2).

The evening draw featured Gushue versus Kevin Koe and Jamie Koe against Nunavut's Shane Latimer.

In other Pool A games, Manitoba's Matt Dunstone (2-1) thumped Yukon's Thomas Scoffin 15-2. Ontario's Scott Howard recovered from a two-loss Sunday with a 7-3 win over Newfoundland and Labrador's Andrew Symonds (0-4).

B.C.'s Catlin Schneider drew even with Howard at 2-2 by beating New Brunswick's James Grattan 6-3.

Also in Pool B on Monday morning, Prince Edward Island's Tyler Smith was 2-1 after a 10-3 victory over Latimer (0-3).

Nova Scotia's Manuel (1-3) won his first game of the tournament with a 6-2 defeat of Alberta's Aaron Sluchinski (2-1).

The top three teams in each pool of nine when pool play concludes Thursday advance to Friday's six-team playoff, from which Saturday's four Page playoff teams will emerge.

Story continues

Sunday's winner represents Canada at the world championship in Switzerland later this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press