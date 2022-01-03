Northwest schools bring holiday joy to students in need with Angel Tree program

The Northwest school district covers a lot of miles. It also includes a lot of angels.

For almost two decades, students, teachers and more in the Northwest ISD community have been making sure underprivileged students in the district have happy holidays through their Angel Tree program.

“This year alone we had 716 donors,” said an excited Hailee Fojtasek, who is in her third year of coordinating the project for the school district. “Our community is so giving, and that includes our teachers, students, parents, community businesses and organizations.”

This year the district set a record by providing gifts to 1,229 angels. They were all adopted in less than a week, Fojtasek said.

“I love being here. I love seeing all the people that are here. Everybody’s happy to be here,” said volunteer Jill Kolb. “We love filling these lists. It feels great getting a bag and closing it, and knowing that you helped somebody else have a good Christmas.”

The idea for the Northwest ISD Angel Tree was developed 18 years ago. It started as a physical tree in the administration lobby, similar to what you would see at the mall with angels and information on physical pieces of paper.

As the district grew, officials realized that the need was far greater than what could be accomplished with the physical tree, so they transitioned to a virtual format six years after it was started.

“Our district encompasses 234 square miles, allowing us to see a fair mix of demographics. We have a population of our families who are in need, as well as a population of our families who want to give,” Fojtasek explained. “We just want to give the opportunity to connect the two and develop something wonderful out of our unique district.”

Students in grades pre-K through 12 are identified and qualify based on their need. Also, Fojtasek said she works closely with each of the campus counselors to help identify students who need the holiday assistance.

“Our counselors do a fantastic job of helping families fill out the form if they cannot do it on their own,” she said.

It’s all done with complete anonymity, she added.

“This program is entirely confidential, and the only employees who know the names of the students on the list are myself and the campus counselors,” she said.

The gifts range from clothes, shoes, coats, gaming systems, dolls, games, arts and crafts, puzzles, books, basketball goals, desks, bikes, even scooters.

“The list really never ends. I am always surprised each year by a new addition and just how amazing and great our donors are at getting the students a healthy mix of what they want and what they need,” Fojtasek said.

In addition to donors who adopt and give, the program includes “Santa’s Workshop.” For two and a half weeks volunteers accept, process and gather donations to prepare for delivery to the campuses.

“We had more than 50 volunteers who helped us this year in Santa’s Workshop and we absolutely couldn’t run this program without them,” Fojtasek said.

“It’s amazing and impactful when you walk in these doors. You can see just walking in that the work we’re doing here is going to make a difference,” volunteer Melissa Garcia said.

Fojtasek noted that, along with providing gifts for students, the program also teaches a valuable lesson for the students who are helping provide the gifts.

“Each year, I hear of certain student groups — sports teams, student council, etc. — who adopt an angel and how much fun they have shopping. Most of the time, they try to adopt someone of similar age, and I think that really teaches them that you never know who might be struggling around you and to always be kind,” she said.

“Even when parents bring their students to drop off the gifts, I see them look around the room as they explain to their child why we are doing this. I think developing that sense of awareness in our children will only continue to help them grow.”