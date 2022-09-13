Northwest school superintendent remembered by friends and colleagues as ‘gentle giant’

Isaac Windes
·8 min read
Northwest ISD

David Hicks was known as a “gentle giant” by his colleagues and former students, who remember him arriving at school in a tiny red car and greeting everyone with a smile. He kept in touch with those students and colleagues throughout his career in school districts across North Texas, including Northwest ISD, where he was recently hired as superintendent.

Communities across North Texas are mourning this week, after Hicks died unexpectedly Friday, following a medical emergency, according to a statement from the district. He was 55.

“Everyone really actually liked him as a principal, where sometimes kids are not the fondest of principals,” Terri Truong, a former student, said.

“He was like a gentle giant in the sense of like, he was … massive, tall,” she said. “He was so gracious. And he just had such a warming presence where everyone just felt so appreciated.”

Truong was one of many who spoke to the Star-Telegram about the enduring presence Hicks had in their lives, from his time as a principal when she was a student through the process of her becoming an educator and teaching at a school he formerly led. She called it a “full-circle moment.”

Hicks encouraged that cycle for many students over the course of his career, spanning more than three decades.

“He simply took the time to show you he cared. He knew your names,” a Sherman parent said in a comment on the Sherman school district’s Facebook page. “He told my son time and time again to make sure he came back to Sherman to teach after college.”

The last time Truong saw the educator was in 2019, when Hicks returned to a middle school where he had been the principal to celebrate the anniversary of the school opening.

Beloved leader relied on new, old connections

When Hicks arrived at Northwest schools earlier this year after spending six years leading Sherman schools as the superintendent, he leaned on relationships he made over the years to do his “dream job.”

According to the district, when Hicks started his new role at the helm of Northwest schools in March, he pored over staff lists to find all the employees he previously worked with in neighboring districts.

He quickly reached out to dozens of individuals, many of whom he hadn’t seen in more than a decade, to share stories and tell them how he looked forward to working together again.

Some of the educators had previously worked with Hicks for years, while others only worked with him for a few months and had no idea he would remember them because of their brief time together, the district said in a news release.

He also was quick to start building new relationships. Ryan Weiss, a history teacher at Tidwell Middle School, met Hicks on his first official day as superintendent. Hicks, a former middle school history teacher himself, quickly went to his office and gave Weiss a framed map of Texas in the 1830s as a gift, according to the district.

Hicks’ spirit of endearing himself to those he served, even in sometimes unpopular roles, continued throughout his entire career, Truong said.

“He made people feel seen and known regardless of how much time had passed and whether he was superintendent or associate superintendent,” she said.

But there was one group of people who Hicks focused on more than all the teachers and administrators in the entire district. The kids.

“Children are the focus of everything we do as educators,” he said in a statement after his selection as superintendent. “The potential to change the world happens every day inside the walls of our schools, and I am eager to live out Northwest ISD’s core belief that kids come first.”

At events in and out of school, he could be seen kneeling down and reading to the children, exploring science projects or listening to stories.

Superintendent helped out in times of need

The longtime educator was a regular presence in classrooms and events, always making a point to check in on how the people in his life were doing — and offering support.

One teacher from his time at Sherman schools was in a minor wreck on the way to school.

“Later that morning, Dr. Hicks called me at the school to make sure I was OK and asked if I needed anything,” she recalled on Facebook.

Another teacher lost a parent during the school year and was out for a few weeks. Hicks stopped by her office the day she got back to make sure she was OK.

For those who knew Hicks, such acts serve as a reminder of his leadership style — building relationships that would last a lifetime, the Northwest district shared in a post. He never shied away from making new connections no matter where he was, from befriending hotel staff at a resort he visited just once a year to education professionals he would reach out to daily, the district said.

Current, former educators remember leader

Anne Davis-Simpson, president of the Northwest schools Board of Trustees and a retired teacher, said she formed a lasting professional relationship with Hicks that spanned almost all his time as an educator.

“Dr. Hicks’ commitment to quality instruction and teachers was a trait that lasted throughout his educational career,” she said in a statement. “He approached life and educational work with optimism and positivity to an extent unrivaled by almost anyone.”

Before serving as superintendent in Sherman, Hicks served as area superintendent of secondary programs at Denton schools.

But the majority of his career, more than two decades, took place on school campuses, directly supporting students and teachers. After his time as a middle school history teacher, he served as a principal or assistant principal at all campus levels — elementary, middle and high — in Carrolton-Farmers Branch schools and Grapevine-Colleyville schools.

Kathryn Kee, former assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in Grapevine-Colleyville school district and central office administrator in Carrollton-Farmers Branch school district, said in a statement that she knew Hicks from the time he began student teaching.

She said he “radiated joy and passion to be the best teacher he could be.”

His personality was so magnetic that district leaders quickly selected him to lead training sessions, she added.

The joy and passion described by Kee mirrors a common description among those who spent time with Hicks in any capacity. Whatever Hicks decided to do, whether professionally or in his free time, involved his full heart, according to the district.

Community involvement was important to Hicks

That compassion extended beyond the school building. Hicks was heavily involved in community collaboration initiatives, meeting with more than 100 families after he joined the Northwest district, seeking to learn how the school district could best meet the desires of residents.

In his personal life, he was quick to make friends in the communities where he lived. Tammy Daniel, who was Hicks’ neighbor for years in the mid-90s to 2000s, said he would connect with families throughout the neighborhood during cookouts.

“He had a pinball machine the kids would play and they were just always very welcoming to neighborhood kids and families,” she recalled. “I mean, their house was just open. They just did all the parades and the neighborhood got very involved in all that.”

He was known for his Coca-Cola collection and arranging games and diving competitions, where he would rally the neighborhood children to participate, along with his own two children.

Jamie Wilson, superintendent of Denton schools, said Hicks’ personality transitioned well between the two worlds

“From teaching to tailgating, Dr. David Hicks was always a man I was proud to call my friend and colleague,” Wilson said in a statement. “His love for his family was endless and demonstrated in multiple ways. His infectious laugh drew you in immediately, and the genuine way he treated every person made you want to be better and rise to his high expectations — which he held for himself and those he cared for.”

“Make no mistake, David was driven by his love for education and the difference he could make in the lives of others — public education lost an amazing leader and an even better man,” Wilson said in a statement.

According to memorial services shared by the district, Hicks is survived by his loving wife, Tammy; daughter, Aubrey; son and daughter-in-law, Keaton and Maura, as well as granddaughter, Presley; and father, Alexander.

He is also survived by siblings Susan Brashier and her husband, Joe; Kathy Miles and husband, Dan; Laura Witte and husband, David; Paula Akialis and husband, Ron; Steven Hicks and wife, Lori; Mischelle Raftery and husband, Steve; and Christina Miller and husband, Damien.

Commemorative arrangements will take place at Sherman High School, located at 2907 W. Travis St. in Sherman, at the following dates and times.

  • Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16

  • Service: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

  • Funeral: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Latest Stories

  • Quebec welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse wins on UFC 279 undercard

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse posted his first UFC victory, earning a split decision Saturday over American Darian Weeks on the UFC 279 undercard. The judges scored it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for the 30-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. Weeks looked surprised as the scorecards were announced. "It was a close fight," said the six-foot-one Lainesse. "I have a big problem — it's always been my gas tank because I'm a powerful puncher. "I'm very happy to do th

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Blue Jays stars Guerrero Jr., Hernandez 'were born to have this friendship'

    The relationship between Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez goes well beyond the baseball diamond.

  • Alcaraz stops Tiafoe's US Open run for 1st Grand Slam final

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe engaged in a high-level, high-energy spectacle of a back-and-forth semifinal at the U.S. Open — no point over when it seemed to be, no ball out of reach, no angle too audacious. One sequence was so stuffed with “What?! How?!” moments by both men that Arthur Ashe Stadium spectators were on their feet before it was over and remained there, clapping and carousing, through a replay on the video screens. Ultimately, enough of the winners went Alcaraz’

  • Kings re-sign defenseman Mikey Anderson to one-year deal

    The Los Angeles Kings have signed 23-year-old defenseman Mikey Anderson to a one-year, $1 million contract extension.

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Hundreds of disc golfers come to P.E.I. for largest Canadian tournament ever

    Disc golfers from across the country hit the course all week on P.E.I. at the 2022 Canadian National Championships. More than 468 players representing Canada and five other countries came to the Island for the multi-day tournament. Organizers say that's the largest attendance ever seen at a Canadian event for the sport, which unlike golf uses a flying disc instead of a ball and club. Tournament director and co-founder of the Maritime Disc Golf Association Benjamin Smith said disc golf exploded i

  • Canadian women prepare for second appearance at Rugby League World Cup

    Student, police officer, nurse, teacher, biologist and firefighter. Just some of the occupations represented in Canada's 24-women team for next month's Rugby League World Cup in England. Add unpaid Australia-based coach Mike Castle, who commutes from Down Under, and you have a Canada Ravens squad ready to sacrifice for the cause. Under Castle, a fledgling Canada side lost 50-4 to New Zealand at the 2017 World Cup in Australia before beating Papua New Guinea 22-8 for its first-ever international

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Canada SailGP founder Fred Pye thrilled with his team's debut season so far

    There's a moment in the TV coverage of Canada's debut on the global SailGP circuit that perfectly summed up Fred Pye's sense of pride. After finishing second in their opening race in Bermuda this past May, Phil Robertson skippered Canada SailGP to a thrilling victory in Race 2 later that day. "Indescribable," said Pye, the team's founder. "The guy who's running the reality TV show camera, he pulls off his headset, he's crying. He says 'You can't script this. You can't script it.'" Four races lat

  • Duvernay-Tardif says his rich childhood experience led to successful NFL career

    Laurent Duvernay-Tardif might be one of the world's busiest athletes, and the water is where he finds his peace and quiet. When the Super Bowl champion, doctor, and avid sailor since his childhood, sets sail, his focus shifts to the task at hand and all the outside noise goes silent. "I love being on the water," Duvernay-Tardif told The Canadian Press. "When you're on a sailboat, there's so many things to think about … whether it's the wind, the weather report, the sail, the ocean, the tide, it

  • Bichette hits 5th HR in 4 games, Blue Jays beat Rangers 4-3

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bo Bichette went deep again for the playoff-contending Toronto Blue Jays, who then beat Texas with some small ball late. Bichette homered for the fifth time in the last four games, but the Blue Jays got the deciding run on Danny Jansen's RBI single in the ninth inning for a 4-3 win in Texas on Friday night, when top Rangers prospect Josh Jung hit a home run in his first career at-bat. Raimel Tapia drew a leadoff walk in the ninth off Jose Leclerc (0-2), then stole second

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat Atlanta 3-1 on Saturday night to snap the Braves' eight-game winning streak. A day after the Braves took sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the night. It was another night of dominant pitching, and two big swings by the Mariners aga

  • Ewing takes 1-shot lead over Fassi on LPGA in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing shot into the lead with a fast start and stayed there on a soggy course Saturday for a 5-under 67 to build a one-shot lead over Maria Fassi in the Kroger Queen City Championship. Ewing's first order of business this deep in the LPGA Tour season is to make sure she is among the 60 who reach the final event, which she has done every year since 2017. A victory would take care of that. Ewing has not finished in the top 10 all year, but she was practically flawless at Ken

  • Forward Nick Suzuki named captain of the Montreal Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Nick Suzuki is the new captain of the Montreal Canadiens. Coach Martin St-Louis made the announcement Monday morning as part of the team's annual golf tournament at the Laval-sur-le-Lac golf club. "It's a true honour for me and a privilege. This team's headed in a great direction, and I couldn't be more excited to be the captain and represent the team," Suzuki told reporters. "It means a lot, just to see the respect the management, teammates, (and) coaches have for me. I know it's a b

  • 'It's always a good time': Bombers, Roughriders fans enjoy rivalry ahead of Banjo Bowl

    A sea of Winnipeg Blue Bombers jerseys, the smell of barbecue in the air, blaring music and wild costumes — all ingredients for a successful tailgate party outside IG Field before the Banjo Bowl game on Saturday afternoon. The annual matchup between the Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, held on the weekend after the Labour Day Classic, is beloved by Canadian Football League fans in both provinces. Adria Mielke said she came to the Banjo Bowl to "watch the Bombers kick some Rider butt." "It's

  • Cowboys QB Prescott to miss multiple weeks with hand injury

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will need surgery for a fractured bone in his throwing hand sustained in the season opener and will miss multiple weeks. The quarterback got hurt in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Prescott's right hand made contact with rushing linebacker Shaquil Barrett when throwing a pass. Prescott said he initially thought he had just jammed his hand, like he has many times before, but r

  • Hockey world unimpressed with new sponsor on Canadiens jersey

    The Montreal Canadiens revealed their newest captain on Monday, but the organization caught some flak for a less-welcome addition to the team's sacred jersey.