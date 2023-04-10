Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC Provides Furnace Repair and Installation Services in the Quad Cities Area

Davenport, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davenport, Iowa -

Davenport, Iowa - Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC, an HVAC and plumbing company based in Davenport, IA, has announced that they are offering furnace repair and installation to homeowners in the Quad Cities area. The Quad Cities area is made up of Rock Island and Moline, Illinois; Bettendorf and Davenport, Iowa; and the nearby areas in Scott, Rock Island, Henry, Cedar, Muscatine, and Clinton counties.

Their experienced, knowledgeable and professional technicians have the experience and knowledge to handle all models, types, and makes of heaters and furnaces including gas, oil, propane, electric, geothermal, and more. In addition, with their White Glove Guarantee, clients are assured that after they finish the service, they will be leaving the home as clean as it was before they came.

Furnace install and repair

Their services include all heating needs for homes, including: furnace repair & installation; annual heating system check; geothermal systems; humidifier installation; boiler repair & installation; mini-splits (ductless); steam heat; hot water heat; zoning; high-efficiency heating and cooling systems; and scheduled maintenance, including a yearly system check. To make sure that heating systems are always in proper working order, they suggest that customers become service partners.

There are several benefits to be enjoyed when becoming a service partner of Northwest. These include: priority service provided for all service partners; no worries about emergency services fees; high-performance tune-up; 10 percent discount on all plumbing, heating and cooling services; 100 percent satisfaction guarantee; services from professional and qualified technicians; transferability of the service partner agreement; and annual maintenance check reminders. Those who want to know more about Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC can also check out their Instagram page.

Bill Durand, General Manager for Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC, says, “From the time your call first comes in, until our technician leaves your driveway, you will find that we provide courteous, prompt and professional service. If you’re looking to replace your home heating, we offer free estimates on your furnace replacement. Just let us know you are looking for a free furnace quote when you call in. Our knowledgeable technicians have experience with all makes, models, and types of heaters and furnaces, including oil, gas, propane, electric, geothermal and more. And our White Glove Guarantee provides you with assurance our technicians will leave your home as clean as it was before their arrival.”

Founded in 1923, Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC has gained the reputation of being one of the leading providers of residential plumbing and heating and cooling services in the Quad Cities and in the neighboring areas. A testament to the quality of their services can easily be found in the many five star reviews they have been receiving on Google and Facebook. They have almost 2,000 customer reviews and have an enviable overall rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars.

In a recent customer review, Marlus B. gave them five stars and said, “I have had Ethan here before for plumbing needs. My tech very approachable, introduced himself to me, asked about my concerns and answered all my many questions. Met Bryan, helped with sump pump concerns & other needs. I had newspapers on floor for water mess. After my basement drains were opened, faucets checked, toilets flushing, and my techies were happy with all final results, they cleaned up all the wet papers from the floor. They explained to me what they did. Respectful of my property,t they even took the garbage out to my container. Both worked well together. My husband and I have used NWP many times over the years & have always been happy with results. Always happy to promote their business to friends and family. Will continue to use this company in the future for our needs. Go NWP.”

When in need of heating and plumbing services, people can visit the Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC website or contact them through the phone or by email. They are open 24 hours a day, at any day of the week. Those who are interested in knowing more about the company can check out the latest news article about them.

