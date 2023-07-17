Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.485

The board of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of August, with investors receiving $0.485 per share. This means the annual payment is 4.5% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

See our latest analysis for Northwest Natural Holding

Northwest Natural Holding's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Northwest Natural Holding's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 2.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 67% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Northwest Natural Holding Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.82 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.94. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Earnings have grown at around 2.2% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 2.2% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Northwest Natural Holding's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Northwest Natural Holding (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here