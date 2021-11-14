Northwest Missouri State dominates Emporia State, grabs yet another MIAA football title

The Northwest Missouri State Bearcats are champions of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.

The Bearcats wrapped up this season’s outright championship with a 35-7 triumph over Emporia State on Saturday in Maryville, Mo.

It is the 31st MIAA regular-season title in school history, and the first outright crown since 2016. The Bearcats shared the last two MIAA football titles, tying Central Missouri atop the standings in 2019 and Fort Hays State in 2018. The 2020 season was not played because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was the culmination of a lot of hard work,” Bearcats coach Rich Wright said. “I am so proud of 18 seniors who literally put their lives on hold for two years to make this happen.”

With the victory, Northwest Missouri State finished the regular season 9-1 overall and in conference play. The Bearcats, who are ranked No. 4 in NCAA Division II, are expecting to have at least one home playoff game. They will learn their first playoff seeding and first opponent during a selection show at 4 p.m. Sunday on NCAA.com.

Northwest Missouri was dominant against Emporia State, compiling 590 yards of total offense while limiting the Hornets to 106 yards, including just 21 yards rushing in 19 carries.

The Bearcats were especially effective on the ground, rushing 61 times for 347 yards and four touchdowns. Senior running back Al McKeller led the ground attack, rushing 31 times for 169 yards and three TDs. He scored on runs of 5, 27 and 4 yards to give him 12 rushing scores on the year.

Northwest Missouri never trailed in the game.

Senior Imoni Donadelle gave the Bearcats their first touchdown on a 79-yard catch and run with 7 minutes, 51 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Donadelle caught a pass near the 25-yard line and then eluded Hornets defenders for his fourth touchdown of the season.

The Bearcats increased their lead to 21-0 in the second quarter on scores by McKeller and sophomore quarterback Mike Hohensee, who scored on a 60-yard run.

Hohensee finished with 96 rushing yards in 14 carries and completed 11 of 18 passes for 243 yards and one TD.

Emporia State, 6-5, got its only touchdown in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Braden Gleason hit Jaylen Varner with a 10-yard pass with 10:27 to play. The score capped a seven-play, 80-yard drive that was aided by a pair of penalties on the Bearcats.