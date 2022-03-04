NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

TORONTO, March 4, 2022 /CNW/ - NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the "REIT") announced today that it will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results for the year ending December 31, 2021 on March 14, 2022, after markets close.

A conference call will be held on March 15, 2022, at 10:00 am (EST). Participating on the call will be members of the REIT's senior management team.

Investors are invited to access the call by dialing 416-764-8609 or toll-free 1 (888) 390-0605, conference ID# 31089610. A recording of this call will be made available March 15, 2022, beginning at 12:30 pm (ET) through to March 22, 2022. To access the recording, please call 1 (888) 390-0541 or (416) 764-8677 and use the reservation number 089610#.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 192 income-producing properties and 16.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages over 250 professionals across nine offices in seven countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

