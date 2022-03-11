NorthWest Copper Receives First Payment from Property Option Agreement

NorthWest Copper Corp
·3 min read
NorthWest Copper Corp
NorthWest Copper Corp

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper Corp. (“NorthWest Copper” or “the Company”) (TSX-V: NWST) (OTCQX: NWCCF) is pleased to announce that it has received 267,159 common shares from Alpha Copper Corp (“Alpha”) (CSE: ALCU) representing the first payment under a property option agreement dated January 13, 2022 among Eastfield Resources Ltd., Alpha and the Company (the “Option Agreement”).

The common shares have an aggregate value of $250,000 and are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, Alpha may acquire a 100% interest in a series of mineral claims located in the province of British Columbia commonly referred to as the “Okeover Copper (molybdenum) Project” (the “Property”), subject to 2% net smelter return to be retained by the Company (the “NSR Royalty”), by issuing the following additional common shares and incurring the following expenditures:

  1. Issuing common shares with a value of $500,000 on or before the date which is 12 months from the closing date;

  2. Issuing common shares with a value of $750,000 on or before the date which is 24 months from the closing date;

  3. Issuing additional common shares such that NorthWest holds a 10% interest in Alpha on or before the date which is 36 months from the closing date; and

  4. Incurring staged expenditures of not less than $5,000,000 on or before the date which is 36 months from the closing date.

The issuance of the next $500,000 in common shares and the first $500,000 in expenditures are obligations of Alpha pursuant to the Option Agreement. The NSR Royalty will entitle the Company to a 2% royalty on the sale of all ores, doré, concentrates, metals, minerals and mineral by-products that are produced or extracted by or on behalf of Alpha from the Property, which may be bought down by Alpha by one half with a cash payment of $1,000,000.

Okeover Property Description

The Property is located near Powell River on the southern British Columbia coast. It consists of 12 contiguous claims totaling 4,614 hectares and is beneficially owned 100% by NorthWest, subject to the Option Agreement.

About NorthWest Copper:

NorthWest Copper is a new copper-gold explorer and developer with an exciting pipeline of projects in British Columbia. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. We are committed to working collaborative with Indigenous and local communities to create economic opportunities while conducting our work in a culturally and environmentally responsible manner. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of NorthWest Copper Corp.

“Peter Bell”

Director, President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Adrian O’Brien, Director Marketing & Communications
Tel: 604-809-6890
Email: aobrien@northwestcopper.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements in this news release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein constitutes forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to: the closing of the Option Agreement; the future exercise of the option by Alpha, including receipt of the consideration payable and the occurrence of the expenditures by Alpha required for it to exercise the option; and any earnings in connection with the NSR Royalty. Although NorthWest Copper believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since NorthWest Copper can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in NorthWest Copper’s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking information is subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NorthWest Copper’s expectations include risks associated with the business of NorthWest Copper; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by NorthWest Copper; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Company’s mineral properties; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and First Nation groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in NorthWest Copper’s filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com). Forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. NorthWest Copper does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Barry Rawlyk abruptly resigns as coach of U of S men's basketball team during playoff run

    The long-time coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's basketball team has resigned — and no one is saying why. Barry Rawlyk took the top basketball job at the U of S in 2012. He's also general manager of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Saskatchewan Rattlers. "When Huskie Athletics was made aware of the situation, Coach Rawlyk was put on administrative leave pending investigation," the university said in a statement sent to CBC. It did not clarify what it mean by "the situation." "

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Gary Trent Jr. on his shooting struggles

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. has failed to rekindle his shooting stroke from before the all-star break. He touches on what he’s doing to get out of the slump. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher holds no ill will toward Dragic: 'I love Goran'

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher dishes on Goran Dragic, getting booed, and the time the Raptors forward was convinced he got traded.

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • ‘It doesn’t help’: Nick Nurse on woeful free-throw shooting

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse discusses the offensive struggles and defence against the Cavaliers. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Yukon's Graham Nishikawa set to guide legendary Canadian Paralympic skier in his final race

    Legendary Canadian Paralympic cross country skier Brian McKeever, who won his 15th career gold medal on Wednesday, will ski his last career race at the Paralympics in Beijing this Friday night. And one of his long-time guides, Yukon's Graham Nishikawa, will be with him every step of the way. Nishikawa said he's been preparing for McKeever's final career race – the men's visually impaired middle distance 12.5-kilometre race – like he has for all the other races he's been in over the past 20 years

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Why Chris Boucher ditched the headband vs. Detroit

    Toronto Raptors centre Chris Boucher reveals why he put on a headband for the second half of the Pistons game after not wearing one in the first. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 86-year-old Alberta man to compete in Masters World Cup

    An 86-year-old Exshaw, Alta., resident says he might be a little strange, but he's excited to be a part of an international cross-country skiing competition for the second time. Bill Hamilton and five other competitors in the 85 to 90 age range will be participating in the 2022 Masters World Cup at the Canmore Nordic Centre on Friday. "It's a privilege. It's rare," Hamilton said. "I won't worry about speed. If the technique is good, the speed will be there." It's actually not the first time Hami

  • Jared McCann signs 5-year extension with Kraken

    The Seattle Kraken will not move Jared McCann at the deadline, instead extending their partnership by five seasons.