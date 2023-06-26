Northwest Centre business closes, ending what turned out to be a brief Wichita fad

The fried pie craze appears to be over.

The Fried Pies shop at Northwest Centre, at 13th and Tyler, has closed.

“We appreciate all the love and support for the last five years, but we are closed,” said co-owner Bradley Monahan.

There was much sadness in 2017 when an Arbuckle Mountain Fried Pies shop closed along I-35 in Oklahoma that a lot of Wichitans used to stop at.

Then, there was much excitement when the business came to Park City.

Then Monahan and his wife, Laura, and her father, oncologist Shaker Dakhil, announced they were opening the business in 2018 and had plans to do several more.

They also briefly took over ownership of the Park City pie shop. They closed that during the pandemic.

Bradley Monahan said the pandemic affected everyone, but that wasn’t the reason for the latest closure.

“There’s just a lot of reasons,” he said without elaborating.

Monahan said he can’t comment on the fried pie fad.

“I can’t begin to guess what does or doesn’t happen. I got no speculation.”