NorthWest Announces Investor Relations Appointment

·2 min read
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper (“NorthWest” or “the Company”) (TSX-V: NWST)(OTCQX: NWCCF) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Peter Lekich as Director, Investor Relations.

Mr. Lekich has more than ten years of experience in investor relations, and previously worked at Galiano Gold and Eldorado Gold. In both roles he led the investor relation functions and developed strategies to engage the investment community. Prior to this Mr. Lekich worked in project finance, asset management and investor relations positions at Alterra Power, a developer and operator of renewable power projects.

Mr. Lekich has a B.A.SC in Chemical Engineering from the University of British Columbia and an MBA from the Sauder School of Business.

“We are delighted to add Peter to our team at Northwest,” commented Peter Bell, President and CEO of Northwest Copper. “He brings relevant IR experience and investor relationships to us as well as a strong background in finance. We have a busy year ahead and we look forward to having him help us tell our story.”

As part of Mr. Lekich’s compensation, he has been granted 150,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.65 per share and 50,000 Restricted Share Units (“RSUs”), pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option and RSU Plans. The stock options will vest 1/3 on each successive anniversary of the date of grant and expire on April 25, 2027. The RSUs are payable in common shares of the Company on exercise, vest 1/3 on each successive anniversary of the date of grant, and must be redeemed within 30 days of April 25, 2025, or they expire.

About NorthWest Copper

NorthWest Copper is a new copper-gold explorer and developer with an exciting pipeline of projects in British Columbia. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. We are committed to working collaboratively with First Nations to advance our work in a culturally and environmentally respectful manner. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of NorthWest Copper Corp.

“Peter Bell”
Director, President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Adrian O’Brien, Director Marketing & Communications
Tel: 604-809-6890
Email: aobrien@northwestcopper.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements in this news release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking information including but not limited to statements with respect to: the Company’s goals for 2022; geological interpretations; anticipated drill results and exploration results; the estimation of mineral resources; magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs; future operations; mine plans; future exploration prospects; the completion and timing of technical reports; future growth potential of NorthWest Copper; and future development plans. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein constitutes forward-looking information. Although NorthWest Copper believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since NorthWest Copper can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in NorthWest Copper’s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking information is subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NorthWest Copper’s expectations include risks associated with the business of NorthWest Copper; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by NorthWest Copper; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Company’s mineral properties; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and First Nation groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in NorthWest Copper’s filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com). Forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. NorthWest Copper does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.


