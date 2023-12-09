Northumberland's dark sky park celebrates 10th anniversary

Kielder Observatory provides an opportune location to capture the Northern Lights, also known as the aurora borealis

A dark sky park has been hailed as a "game changer" for tourism as it marks its 10th anniversary.

Northumberland National Park and Kielder Water and Forest Park were granted dark-sky status in 2013, meaning the night sky is protected.

Controls are in place to curb light pollution.

The attraction, which was named Northumberland International Dark Sky Park, brings in £25m annually to the local economy, bosses say.

Covering 1,400 km2, it includes four public observatories and is visited by thousands of people each year.

On a clear night, thousands of stars can be seen with the naked eye, as well as the Milky Way.

'Inspiring others'

Tony Gates, chief executive of the Northumberland National Park Authority, said the anniversary was a time to celebrate the designation, as well as "the many guardians who have overseen the conservation of our majestic dark skies since 2013".

"Northumberland International Dark Sky Park has been a game changer in terms of the impact it has had on Northumberland's visitor economy, resulting in the development of new observatories, dark sky experiences and a longer visitor season in the county.

"As we look forward to the future, we are committed to furthering our conservation efforts, not only in the national park but hopefully by inspiring others to adopt dark sky-friendly lighting."

A winter Moon "halo" - caused by ice crystals refracting light - photographed from the park

Hannah Matterson, Kielder Observatory's operations and marketing director, said the designation had enabled people to enjoy "all this natural beauty".

She added: "We'll be working with our partners to continue to protect our dark skies so that future generations can stargaze and more in future."

To mark the anniversary, a film has been commissioned focusing on what the park describes as "the importance of the dark skies and what needs to be done to protect them".

It complements an exhibition by artist Bethan Maddock being staged at The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre.

People are also being asked to share their memories of the park by using the hashtag DARKSKIES10 on social media.

The area's status was granted by the International Dark Sky Association, which is committed to tackling light pollution.

