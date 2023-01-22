Northumberland's dark skies ruined by bright lights of new service station, residents say

Bright lights from the Shell petrol station in Thropton, Northumberland, on January 19 - SWNS/SWNS

The dark skies in a corner of Northumberland have been ruined by the "ghastly bright" lights of a service station, according to locals.

Shell has been accused of "blatant light pollution" after the company built a modern petrol station with shops in the picturesque hamlet of Thropton.

The service station, which includes a Spar, a butchers, a hot food counter and deli, opened in the village - which has just 458 residents - in November.

Thropton sits on the edge of the Northumberland National Park, which has a designated dark skies area that has been named one of the world's best places to gaze at the stars.

Several residents are calling for the service station to either be shut at night or to close completely over fears the dazzling lights could drive star-watching tourists away.

One said: "We are fortunate to live in one of the most unspoilt areas of Northumberland yet they slap a big service station in the middle of us.

The Northern Lights above Kielder Observatory in Northumberland - Dan Monk / Kielder Observatory / SWNS/Dan Monk / Kielder Observatory / SWNS

"There is blatant light pollution seeping into the night sky. This corner of Northumberland is world famous for its dark skies.

"It's a real shame this accolade wasn't considered when this came before the planners."

Another local said: "The village is three miles away from Rothbury which has 2,000 residents, but that doesn't have a petrol station.

"Why didn't they put it there and leave our dark skies alone?

"We have several pubs and guest houses in the village which rely of people coming to enjoy the night sky.

"Without that tourism, particularly in winter when the skies are at their most dramatic, many businesses will struggle."

The 572 square miles of the county were awarded Gold Tier status for their pristine dark skies, rating it alongside Death Valley in America.

Between November and February, thousands of dark-sky fans flock to the area to enjoy the Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, which is visible over the county.

Facebook poll

The "lights row" has erupted on social media to such an extent a local Facebook group even conducted a poll of residents on the issue.

According to the "Rothbury & Coquetdale" Facebook group, 98 per cent of people said the lighting was not a problem.

Meanwhile two per cent of people agreed that the lighting was "ghastly" and a "blight on our landscape".

Local councillor Steven Bridgett, who represents Thropton, said: "A complaint has been made to Northumberland County Council by a parish council that neighbours Thropton regarding the lighting.

"What I will say is that the lighting scheme that is currently in place is very different from what was originally proposed and a lot more conservative (than was previously proposed)."

The row comes after scientists say light pollution has led to eroding star visibility around the world over the past decade.

Dr Christopher Kyba, of the the German Research Centre for Geosciences, said: "To put this in perspective, a child born in an area where 250 stars were visible would likely see fewer than 100 in the same location 18 years later."

A Shell spokesperson said: "The site mentioned is a dealer owned site and they are aware of the complaint regarding lighting coming from this service station.

"The service station currently meets regulation requirements for light pollution.

"We are aware the area being gold-tier for star-gazing, and are currently exploring suitable solutions to dim the lighting to address this concern."