New ‘The Northman’ Trailer Features Viking Rage and Alexander Skarsgård’s Abs

We regret to inform you that the new trailer for The Northman offers only a fleeting glimpse of Alexander Skarsgård’s rock-hard eight-pack abs (which are on full display in the promotional image that accompanies much of the film’s press.) But there is plenty of good old fashioned sword-swinging, blood-splattered violence in this second preview of Robert Eggers’ viking epic.

The Northman tells the story of Prince Amleth (Skarsgård), a character from Scandinavian legend who served as the inspiration behind Hamlet. Amleth–as Shakespeare buffs will have already surmised–has tasked himself with avenging the death of his father (Ethan Hawke) at the hands of his conniving, power-thirsty uncle (Claes Bang).

“Fate has no mercy,” narrates Skarsgård over the sound of a throbbing drum beat and distant screams. The ensuing two minutes are, in a word, chaotic—the clang of swords crashing against shields and armor, ships battered by storm-swollen waves, houses going up in flames. If the trailer is any indication, the film is guaranteed to be visually breathtaking, with ample shots of the rugged, unforgiving Scandinavian landscape (for which Northern Ireland acts as a stand-in).

In addition to being about historic savagery, The Northman appears to also be about how people were improbably beautiful in the 12th century despite the lack of indoor plumbing. Besides Skarsgård and Hawke, two certified hotties, the film features Nicole Kidman and Anya Taylor Joy. Kidman, Skarsgård’s former onscreen wife, this time plays his mother, though the two have a nine-year age difference. Willem Dafoe, Gustav Lindh, and Björk play supporting roles.

The Northman is Eggers’ third feature-length film, following The Witch (2015) and The Lighthouse (2019). It was co-written by Icelandic poet Sjón. Eggers’ signature style combines dark, unflinching brutality with a hearty dose of weirdness. By the looks of the trailer, The Northman will deliver on both counts.

Watch it in theaters on April 22.

