Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.13 Dividend

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY)'s shares on or after the 7th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 22nd of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.13 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.52 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) stock has a trailing yield of around 5.9% on the current share price of $8.76. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) paid out 53% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY)'s earnings per share have been growing at 12% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) has delivered 8.0% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY)? Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) has an acceptable payout ratio and its earnings per share have been improving at a decent rate. In summary, Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

