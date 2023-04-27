Northern Trust Sponsors Earth X's E-Capital Summit

Northern Trust

"When wealth passes from one generation to another, thoughtful solutions are required to consider sustainable investing in the context of trusts and estate planning." - Steven Fradkin shared his perspective on advising families with sustainable investing objectives at EarthX's E-Capital Summit. We were proud to sponsor this event which brings together business leaders, national policymakers, investors and researchers to discuss opportunities in sustainability. https://bit.ly/41o8HYj

Northern Trust, Thursday, April 27, 2023, Press release picture
