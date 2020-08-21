Northern Trust leaderboard 2020: Live golf scores, results from Friday's Round 2

Even with golf's abbereviated schedule, the Northern Trust still represents the first leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs in 2020, a hint of normalcy before the PGA Tour's postseason gives way to the final two majors of the year this fall.

Justin Thomas entered TPC Boston with a comfortable lead atop the FedEx Cup standings at 2,458, and it will be his championship to lose as long as the world's top-ranked golfer stays the course. Collin Morikawa, the breakout 23-year-old PGA Championship winner, is a distant second with 1,902 points.

Here was the top five entering play at the Northern Trust:

Justin Thomas: 2,458 points Collin Morikawa: 1,902 Webb Simpson: 1,878 Bryson DeChambeau: 1,657 Sungjae Im: 1,633

Keep in mind, a win at a FedEx Cup playoff tournament is worth three times as many points (1,500) as a regular season victory (500), so any of the 125 golfers still in contention can in theory catch Thomas if they get hot. Tiger Woods, for example, is in a tie for 49th place at 604 points and could jump into the top 10 with a win at the Northern Trust.

The top 70 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings advance to next week's BMW Championship. And then field whittles to 30 for the Tour Championship, where the FedEx Cup (and its $15 million prize) will be awarded.

Follow live scores from each round of the 2020 Northern Trust with our leaderboard, along with updated tee times and TV coverage.

Northern Trust leaderboard 2020





How to watch the Northern Trust

Dates: Aug. 20-23

Aug. 20-23 TV channels: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Live stream: CBS All Access, PGA Tour Live, fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Both CBS and Golf Channel have live coverage of the Northern Trust in 2020. The tournament airs exclusively on Golf Channel for the first two days before shifting to CBS for the final rounds Saturday and Sunday. You can stream the Northern Trust on both networks' subscription services, on PGA Tour Live or via fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Here is the full breakdown for the Northern Trust TV schedule (all times Eastern):

Date Time TV channel Thursday, Aug. 20 3-7 p.m. GOLF, fuboTV Friday, Aug. 21 3-7 p.m. GOLF, fuboTV Saturday, Aug. 22 1-3 p.m. | 3-6 p.m. GOLF, CBS, fuboTV Sunday, Aug. 23 12:30-2:30 p.m. | 2:30-6:30 p.m. GOLF, CBS, fuboTV

Northern Trust tee times

Here is the complete list of Northern Trust tee times for Friday's Round 2:

Round 2: Friday, Aug. 21

Hole No. 1

Tee time Group 7:20 a.m. Troy Merritt, Robby Shelton, Si Woo Kim 7:31 a.m. Charles Howell III, Denny McCarthy, Bubba Watson 7:42 a.m. Paul Casey, Corey Conners, Max Homa 7:53 a.m. Nick Taylor, Joel Dahmen, Tom Hoge 8:04 a.m. Matthew Wolff, Tyler Duncan, Adam Scott 8:15 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Ryan Palmer, Cameron Smith 8:26 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler 8:37 a.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Davis 8:48 a.m. Zach Johnson, Keith Mitchell, Zac Blair 8:59 a.m. Graeme McDowell, Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover 9:10 a.m. Bo Hoag, Wyndham Clark 12:00 p.m. Ryan Armour, Ryan Moore 12:11 p.m. Harold Varner III, Bud Cauley, Brian Stuard 12:22 p.m. Xinjun Zhang, Sepp Straka, Harry Higgs 12:33 p.m. Michael Thompson, Carlos Ortiz, Andrew Landry 12:44 p.m. Abraham Ancer, Marc Leishman, Dustin Johnson 12:55 p.m. Daniel Berger, Rory McIlroy, Brendon Todd 1:06 p.m. Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson 1:17 p.m. Tiger Woods, Dylan Frittelli, Matthew Fitzpatrick 1:28 p.m. Brandt Snedeker, Louis Oosthuizen, Jordan Spieth 1:39 p.m. Scott Piercy, Rory Sabbatini, Beau Hossler

1:39 p.m. Scott Piercy, Rory Sabbatini, Beau Hossler

Hole No. 10