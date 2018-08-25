The Northern Trust 2018: Tee times, how to watch Tiger Woods live

Tiger Woods is back! Well, back in the PGA Tour's playoffs, at least.

For the first time since 2013, Woods is back in the FedExCup playoffs, which begin this week with The Northern Trust at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J. Tiger enters the playoffs at No. 20 (1,162 points) in the FedExCup standings, 1,555 points behind leader and 2017 Northern Trust winner Dustin Johnson (2,717).

Here's how to watch Tiger Woods and the rest of the field live at The Northern Trust.

The Northern Trust tee times, pairings

Tiger Woods will tee off on No. 1 Saturday at 7:50 a.m. ET along with Ian Poulter. You can see tee times for the full field below.

Round 3: Saturday, Aug. 25 (all times Eastern)

7:30 a.m.: Martin Laird, Seamus Power 7:40 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Kevin Na 7:50 a.m.: Ian Poulter, Tiger Woods 8 a.m.: Brandon Harkins, C.T. Pan 8:10 a.m.: Trey Mullinax, Anirban Lahiri 8:20 a.m.: Austin Cook, Andrew Landry 8:30 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Byeong Hun An 8:40 a.m.: Alex Cejka, Bronson Burgoon 8:50 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Kyle Stanley 9 a.m.: Jimmy Walker, Si Woo Kim 9:10 a.m.: Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar 9:20 a.m.: Chesson Hadley, Pat Perez 9:30 a.m.: Ryan Armour, Brian Harman 9:40 a.m.: Paul Casey, Danny Lee 9:50 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Gary Woodland 10 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Kokrak 10:10 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Patton Kizzire 10:20 a.m.: Ted Potter Jr., Jordan Spieth 10:30 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, Whee Kim 10:40 a.m.: Luke List, Daniel Berger 10:50 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Andrew Putnam 11 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Brian Gay 11:10 a.m.: Brian Stuard, Scott Piercy 11:20 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Scott Stallings 11:30 a.m.: Aaron Wise, Sam Ryder 11:40 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Sam Saunders 11:50 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel 12 p.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Beau Hossler 12:10 p.m.: Nick Watney, Kevin Streelman 12:20 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Webb Simpson 12:30 p.m.: Harold Varner III, Louis Oosthuizen 12:40 p.m.: Chez Reavie, Jason Day 12:50 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas 1 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau 1:10 p.m.: Peter Uihlein, Adam Hadwin 1:20 p.m.: Ryan Palmer, Jhonattan Vegas 1:30 p.m.: Kevin Tway, Tommy Fleetwood 1:40 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Sean O’Hair 1:50 p.m.: Adam Scott, Dustin Johnson 2 p.m.: Jamie Lovemark, Brooks Koepka

PGA Tour TV & live-streaming schedule:

The Northern Trust



Golf Channel will have live coverage of The Northern Trust on Thursday and Friday starting at 2 p.m. ET for Rounds 1-2. On Saturday, Golf Channel will have live coverage of Round 3 beginning at 1 p.m. with CBS taking over at 3 p.m. On Sunday, Golf Channel will start final-round coverage at noon with CBS taking over at 2 p.m.

Live TV schedule (all times Eastern)

Thursday: Golf Channel (2-6 p.m.) Friday: Golf Channel (2-6 p.m.) Saturday: Golf Channel (1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (3-6 p.m.) Sunday: Golf Channel (Noon-1:45 p.m.); CBS (2-6 p.m.)

You can also live stream The Northern Trust at GolfChannel.com, PGA Tour live.

PGA Tour Live's Thursday and Friday streams will begin at 7:30 a.m. with Featured Groups, including Tiger Woods and Co. After the Featured Groups, Live will transition to Featured Holes coverage of Ridgewood’s par-3 15th and par-5 17th holes. Saturday’s Featured Holes coverage will begin at 1 p.m., while Sunday’s coverage will begin at noon.

PGA Tour Live also can be viewed on Twitter and Facebook Watch. Twitter’s broadcast will begin at 7:30 a.m. on both Thursday and Friday and run for approximately an hour. Facebook Watch will offer weekend coverage from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

