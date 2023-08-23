Northern town in France receives the King’s blessing to rename airport after Queen Elizabeth

The airport in Lew Touquet (Goole Street View)

An airport in France will be renamed in honour of Queen Elizabeth II after receiving the King’s blessing, officials in the town have said.

Le Touquet, in northern France, received approval from the King on Monday, its town hall said.

Officials in Le Touquet, which is south of Calais, say this move is a recognition of its status as “the most British of French resorts”.

They had made their proposal to Buckingham Palace just six days after the Queen died last September - in the hope of paying tribute to her “exceptional life”.

A date for the inauguration is yet to be set.

When she was a little girl in the early 1930s, the then Princess Elizabeth visited the English Channel resort with her family, according to the local council in Le Touquet.

In a statement, they said: “To pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and in memory of her visit to Le Touquet with her uncle Edward VIII, during which she practised both horse riding and sand yachting, the town of Le Touquet-Paris-Plage wishes to name its airport after her.

“For 70 years she served her country with commitment, respect and constancy at the same time as she was always attentive to good relations between our two nations, she who spoke French and appreciated our country.”

The airport is popular with private fliers from the UK – many of whom arrive to play golf or go for lunch at one of the upmarket restaurants in the town.