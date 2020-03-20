What Is Northern Technologies International's (NASDAQ:NTIC) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) shares are down a considerable 46% in the last month. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 53% in that time.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Northern Technologies International's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 12.82 that sentiment around Northern Technologies International isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Northern Technologies International has a lower P/E than the average (13.9) P/E for companies in the chemicals industry.

NasdaqGM:NTIC Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 20th 2020

This suggests that market participants think Northern Technologies International will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Northern Technologies International, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Northern Technologies International saw earnings per share decrease by 31% last year. But EPS is up 2.7% over the last 5 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Northern Technologies International's Balance Sheet

Northern Technologies International has net cash of US$7.1m. This is fairly high at 11% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Northern Technologies International's P/E Ratio

Northern Technologies International trades on a P/E ratio of 12.8, which is fairly close to the US market average of 12.2. Although the recent drop in earnings per share would keep the market cautious, the net cash position means it's not surprising that expectations put the company roughly in line with the market average P/E. Given Northern Technologies International's P/E ratio has declined from 23.7 to 12.8 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.

