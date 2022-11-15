Northern Superior Reports Results from the Grey Fox Zone of the Philibert Project Including 2.44 g/t Gold over 21 Metres, 1.78 g/t Gold over 17.5 Metres, and 1.53 g/t Gold over 15.6 Metres

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / Northern Superior Resources ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP) (OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to report assay results for the Grey Fox zone from its 2022 campaign on the Philibert gold property, located 60 kilometres southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec.

Highlights Include (Grades uncut; lengths measured along hole, Table 1):

39 holes from the Philibert 2022 campaign remain pending;

DDH PB-22-383 returned 2.44 g/t Au over 21.0 metres from 57.1 to 78.1 metres including 7.57 g/t Au over 0.9 metres from 57.1 to 58.0 and including 10.89 g/t Au over 4.0 metres from 62.2 to 66.2 metres and 7.80 g/t Au over 2.0 metres from 90.0 to 92.0 metres;

DDH PB-22-381 returned 1.78 g/t Au over 17.5 metres from 140.0 to 157.5 metres including 4.76 g/t Au over 3.0 metres from 148.5 to 151.5 metres;

DDH PB-22-376 returned 1.53 g/t Au over 15.6 metres from 96.0 to 111.6 metres including 4.44 g/t Au over 4.0 metres from 96.0 to 100.0 metres; and,

DDH PB-22-420 returned 2.07 g/t Au over 11.4 metres from 9.6 to 21.0 metres including 5.30 g/t Au over 2.0 metres from 17.0 to 19.0 metres.

Simon Marcotte, President & CEO of Northern Superior, commented: "We are pleased to report these strong results from the Grey Fox zone located at the southeastern extent of the almost 3-kilometre mineralized trend on the Philibert property. We see a clear opportunity to expand the mineralized envelope along strike and at depth. Additionally, very limited drilling has been done north and south of the trend to test for other parallel zones associated with the mineralized corridor which the Company plans to test in future programs. With 39 holes pending at Philibert and the 6,000-metre drill programs at both Lac Surprise and Croteau Est currently in progress, a high level of news flow is to be expected in the months ahead."

2022 Philibert Project Drill Program - Grey Fox Zone

Northern Superior is reporting results today for twenty drill holes which include the entire 2022 results for the Grey Fox zone, located along the southeastern extent of the current mineralized corridor, which has been defined over 500 metres along strike and up to 250 metres vertical depth. The remaining 39 holes are from the Red Fox, Arctic Fox, and Corsac Fox zones and are expected to be reported in the weeks ahead. The 2022 drill program focused on definition and extension of the mineralized zone along strike. Results include hole PB-22-383 returning an intersection of 2.44 g/t Au over 21.0 metres from 57.1 to 78.1 metres and hole PB-22-381, drilled down dip, which returned 1.78 g/t Au over 17.5 metres from 140.0 to 157.5 metres, highlighting the exceptional continuity of the mineralization. (See section L10000W in Figure 2 below.) Moving along strike to the southeast on section line L09880W, results include hole PB-22-424 which returned 1.32 g/t Au over 17.0 metres from 53.0 to 70.0 metres and hole PB-22-427, drilled down dip on the same section, which returned 1.08 g/t Au over 19.0 metres from 135.0 to 154.0 metres. From the southeastern limit of the Grey Fox zone, hole PB-22-420 returned 2.07 g/t Au over 11.4 metres from 9.6 to 21.0 metres which is one of the most southern drill holes testing the mineralized corridor and represents an important target for the company in the future to expand along strike and down-plunge. At the northwestern limit of the Grey Fox zone, hole PB-22-399 intersected 1.37 g/t Au over 6.0 metres from 9.0 to 15.0 metres and hole PB-22-368 drilled down dip returned 1.42 g/t Au over 10.1 metres from 108.4 to 118.5 metres successfully expanding the strike of the zone by 80 metres. Mineralization in the Grey Fox zone is hosted in a quartz rich gabbro part of the Obatogamau Formation with strong ankerite and silicification including dark grey quartz veining and up to 20% disseminated pyrite mineralization. (See Table 1: complete list of results from the Grey Fox Zone, Figure 1: plan view of the drill holes, Figure 2: cross section L10000W and Figure 3: core photo.)

Story continues

Table 1: Current Press Release Results for the Grey Fox zone

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone PB-22-368 108.4 118.5 10.1 1.42 Grey Fox - Extension including 108.4 112.4 4.0 2.16 Grey Fox - Extension PB-22-371 79.5 99.0 19.5 1.05 Grey Fox including 87.0 91.5 4.5 1.98 Grey Fox and 144.0 147.0 3.0 3.71 Grey Fox PB-22-376 96.0 111.6 15.6 1.53 Grey Fox including 96.0 100.0 4.0 4.44 Grey Fox and 154.0 156.2 2.2 1.06 Grey Fox PB-22-381 30.0 34.5 4.5 0.78 Grey Fox and 97.3 102.0 4.7 0.86 Grey Fox and 118.5 121.5 3.0 2.64 Grey Fox and 140.0 157.5 17.5 1.78 Grey Fox including 148.5 151.5 3.0 4.76 Grey Fox PB-22-383 57.1 78.1 21.0 2.44 Grey Fox including 57.1 58.0 0.9 7.57 Grey Fox and including 62.2 66.2 4.0 10.89 Grey Fox and 90.0 92.0 2.0 7.80 Grey Fox including 90.0 91.0 1.0 15.30 Grey Fox and 101.0 104.0 3.0 1.18 Grey Fox PB-22-399 9.0 15.0 6.0 1.37 Grey Fox - Extension including 11.0 13.0 2.0 2.79 Grey Fox - Extension and 69.6 78.0 8.4 0.50 Grey Fox - Extension PB-22-402 10.7 33.0 22.3 0.91 Grey Fox including 31.0 32.0 1.0 5.66 Grey Fox and 76.0 77.0 1.0 0.54 Grey Fox PB-22-405 43.5 48.0 4.5 0.61 Grey Fox including 43.5 45.0 1.5 1.20 Grey Fox and 74.0 84.0 10.0 1.11 Grey Fox including 77.0 78.0 1.0 3.11 Grey Fox and 93.0 95.0 2.0 0.79 Grey Fox and 103.0 106.0 3.0 0.58 Grey Fox and 133.5 135.0 1.5 1.33 Grey Fox PB-22-408 18.0 40.0 22.0 0.76 Grey Fox including 18.0 19.5 1.5 2.39 Grey Fox including 39.0 40.0 1.0 3.66 Grey Fox and 52.0 58.5 6.5 0.99 Grey Fox including 57.0 58.5 1.5 3.24 Grey Fox PB-22-410 39.0 43.0 4.0 0.54 Grey Fox and 80.0 93.0 13.0 1.01 Grey Fox including 80.0 82.0 2.0 4.33 Grey Fox and 103.0 106.5 3.5 0.58 Grey Fox PB-22-419 10.0 30.0 20.0 0.84 Grey Fox including 14.4 23.0 8.6 1.48 Grey Fox and 41.0 49.0 8.0 0.87 Grey Fox including 43.0 44.0 1.0 3.97 Grey Fox PB-22-420 9.6 21.0 11.4 2.07 Grey Fox including 17.0 19.0 2.0 5.30 Grey Fox and 29.0 31.1 2.1 0.88 Grey Fox and 40.0 41.0 1.0 1.52 Grey Fox PB-22-422 67.5 103.0 35.5 0.55 Grey Fox including 73.0 74.0 1.0 3.88 Grey Fox including 101.0 102.0 1.0 3.51 Grey Fox and 118.0 119.0 1.0 1.34 Grey Fox PB-22-423 10.4 11.1 0.7 1.10 Grey Fox and 31.5 32.3 0.8 0.67 Grey Fox PB-22-424 53.0 70.0 17.0 1.32 Grey Fox including 53.0 55.0 2.0 2.94 Grey Fox including 61.0 62.0 1.0 2.68 Grey Fox including 67.0 68.0 1.0 2.93 Grey Fox PB-22-425 34.0 43.0 9.0 0.91 Grey Fox including 39.0 41.0 2.0 2.74 Grey Fox PB-22-426 14.0 15.0 1.0 1.29 Grey Fox and 27.8 35.0 7.2 0.66 Grey Fox PB-22-427 41.0 45.6 4.6 0.76 Grey Fox and 135.0 154.0 19.0 1.08 Grey Fox including 135.0 139.0 4.0 3.10 Grey Fox including 145.5 146.5 1.0 3.06 Grey Fox PB-22-429 49.0 50.5 1.5 0.57 Grey Fox and 73.5 92.0 18.5 0.57 Grey Fox including 81.0 82.0 1.0 3.92 Grey Fox PB-22-430 37.5 38.5 1.0 6.88 Grey Fox and 61.5 70.0 8.5 0.58 Grey Fox and 78.5 92.0 13.5 0.45 Grey Fox

Note: drill results are presented uncapped; lengths represent core lengths.

Northern Superior Resources Inc., Monday, November 14, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1: Plan view of Press Release Results for the Grey Fox zone

Northern Superior Resources Inc., Monday, November 14, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 2: Section L10000W - 60-metre width, showing holes PB-22-383 and PB-22-381 - Grey Fox zone

Figure 1 shows the location of the section line.

Northern Superior Resources Inc., Monday, November 14, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 3: PB-22-383 - Grey Fox zone 2.44 over 21.0 metres from 57.1 to 78.1 metres

Sampling and Laboratory

True widths of the intercepts reported in this press release have yet to be determined but are estimated to be 60% to 70% of reported core lengths. Samples were shipped to AGAT Laboratories with sample preparation done in Val-d'Or, QC and sample analysis done in Mississauga, ON. For the 2022 program all samples are being analyzed by fire assay with atomic absorption finish and samples returning values over 10 ppm Au are re-analyzed, utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. The quality assurance and quality control protocol include insertion of blank and standard every 25 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples inserted by AGAT Laboratories during the analytical process.

Qualified Person

Adree DeLazzer (P.Geo. Limited) is a Qualified Person ("QP") within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Ms. DeLazzer has reviewed and approved all technical information disclosed in this press release. Ms. DeLazzer is the acting Vice President Exploration of the Company and is not considered independent.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a gold exploration company focused on the Chapais-Chibougamau Camp in Quebec. The Company has consolidated the largest land package in the region, with total land holdings currently exceeding 62,000 hectares. The main properties include Philibert, Lac Surprise, Chevrier and Croteau Est. The Philibert Project is located 9km from IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan Gold project which was awarded the "Discovery of the Year" by the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (AEMQ) in 2019.

To date, more than C$13 million (historical value) have been spent on the Philibert Project, with more than 75,000 metres of drilling completed. The Philibert Project is owned by SOQUEM; the Company is currently undergoing an ownership option process, details of which can be found in the corporate presentation. Chevrier hosts an inferred mineral resource of 652,000 ounces Au and an indicated mineral resource of 260,000 ounces Au. Croteau Est hosts an inferred mineral resource of 640,000 ounces Au. Lac Surprise hosts the Falcon Zone Discovery, the western strike extension of IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan Deposit. Northern Superior also owns significant exploration assets in Northern Ontario highlighted by the district scale TPK Project.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF.

For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.nsuperior.com or on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About SOQUEM

SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery, and development of mining properties in Quebec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies. Proud partner and ambassador for the development of Quebec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research, and strategic minerals to be well-positioned for the future.

Northern Superior Resources Inc. on Behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Marcotte, CFA, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact Information

Simon Marcotte, CFA

President and Chief Executive Office

Tel: (647) 801-7273

info@nsuperior.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the applicable securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Northern Superior Resources Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/725380/Northern-Superior-Reports-Results-from-the-Grey-Fox-Zone-of-the-Philibert-Project-Including-244-gt-Gold-over-21-Metres-178-gt-Gold-over-175-Metres-and-153-gt-Gold-over-156-Metres



