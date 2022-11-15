Northern Superior Reports Results from the Grey Fox Zone of the Philibert Project Including 2.44 g/t Gold over 21 Metres, 1.78 g/t Gold over 17.5 Metres, and 1.53 g/t Gold over 15.6 Metres

Northern Superior Resources Inc.
·11 min read

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / Northern Superior Resources ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP) (OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to report assay results for the Grey Fox zone from its 2022 campaign on the Philibert gold property, located 60 kilometres southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec.

Highlights Include (Grades uncut; lengths measured along hole, Table 1):

  • 39 holes from the Philibert 2022 campaign remain pending;

  • DDH PB-22-383 returned 2.44 g/t Au over 21.0 metres from 57.1 to 78.1 metres including 7.57 g/t Au over 0.9 metres from 57.1 to 58.0 and including 10.89 g/t Au over 4.0 metres from 62.2 to 66.2 metres and 7.80 g/t Au over 2.0 metres from 90.0 to 92.0 metres;

  • DDH PB-22-381 returned 1.78 g/t Au over 17.5 metres from 140.0 to 157.5 metres including 4.76 g/t Au over 3.0 metres from 148.5 to 151.5 metres;

  • DDH PB-22-376 returned 1.53 g/t Au over 15.6 metres from 96.0 to 111.6 metres including 4.44 g/t Au over 4.0 metres from 96.0 to 100.0 metres; and,

  • DDH PB-22-420 returned 2.07 g/t Au over 11.4 metres from 9.6 to 21.0 metres including 5.30 g/t Au over 2.0 metres from 17.0 to 19.0 metres.

Simon Marcotte, President & CEO of Northern Superior, commented: "We are pleased to report these strong results from the Grey Fox zone located at the southeastern extent of the almost 3-kilometre mineralized trend on the Philibert property. We see a clear opportunity to expand the mineralized envelope along strike and at depth. Additionally, very limited drilling has been done north and south of the trend to test for other parallel zones associated with the mineralized corridor which the Company plans to test in future programs. With 39 holes pending at Philibert and the 6,000-metre drill programs at both Lac Surprise and Croteau Est currently in progress, a high level of news flow is to be expected in the months ahead."

2022 Philibert Project Drill Program - Grey Fox Zone

Northern Superior is reporting results today for twenty drill holes which include the entire 2022 results for the Grey Fox zone, located along the southeastern extent of the current mineralized corridor, which has been defined over 500 metres along strike and up to 250 metres vertical depth. The remaining 39 holes are from the Red Fox, Arctic Fox, and Corsac Fox zones and are expected to be reported in the weeks ahead. The 2022 drill program focused on definition and extension of the mineralized zone along strike. Results include hole PB-22-383 returning an intersection of 2.44 g/t Au over 21.0 metres from 57.1 to 78.1 metres and hole PB-22-381, drilled down dip, which returned 1.78 g/t Au over 17.5 metres from 140.0 to 157.5 metres, highlighting the exceptional continuity of the mineralization. (See section L10000W in Figure 2 below.) Moving along strike to the southeast on section line L09880W, results include hole PB-22-424 which returned 1.32 g/t Au over 17.0 metres from 53.0 to 70.0 metres and hole PB-22-427, drilled down dip on the same section, which returned 1.08 g/t Au over 19.0 metres from 135.0 to 154.0 metres. From the southeastern limit of the Grey Fox zone, hole PB-22-420 returned 2.07 g/t Au over 11.4 metres from 9.6 to 21.0 metres which is one of the most southern drill holes testing the mineralized corridor and represents an important target for the company in the future to expand along strike and down-plunge. At the northwestern limit of the Grey Fox zone, hole PB-22-399 intersected 1.37 g/t Au over 6.0 metres from 9.0 to 15.0 metres and hole PB-22-368 drilled down dip returned 1.42 g/t Au over 10.1 metres from 108.4 to 118.5 metres successfully expanding the strike of the zone by 80 metres. Mineralization in the Grey Fox zone is hosted in a quartz rich gabbro part of the Obatogamau Formation with strong ankerite and silicification including dark grey quartz veining and up to 20% disseminated pyrite mineralization. (See Table 1: complete list of results from the Grey Fox Zone, Figure 1: plan view of the drill holes, Figure 2: cross section L10000W and Figure 3: core photo.)

Table 1: Current Press Release Results for the Grey Fox zone

Drill Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Au (g/t)

Zone

PB-22-368

108.4

118.5

10.1

1.42

Grey Fox - Extension

including

108.4

112.4

4.0

2.16

Grey Fox - Extension

PB-22-371

79.5

99.0

19.5

1.05

Grey Fox

including

87.0

91.5

4.5

1.98

Grey Fox

and

144.0

147.0

3.0

3.71

Grey Fox

PB-22-376

96.0

111.6

15.6

1.53

Grey Fox

including

96.0

100.0

4.0

4.44

Grey Fox

and

154.0

156.2

2.2

1.06

Grey Fox

PB-22-381

30.0

34.5

4.5

0.78

Grey Fox

and

97.3

102.0

4.7

0.86

Grey Fox

and

118.5

121.5

3.0

2.64

Grey Fox

and

140.0

157.5

17.5

1.78

Grey Fox

including

148.5

151.5

3.0

4.76

Grey Fox

PB-22-383

57.1

78.1

21.0

2.44

Grey Fox

including

57.1

58.0

0.9

7.57

Grey Fox

and including

62.2

66.2

4.0

10.89

Grey Fox

and

90.0

92.0

2.0

7.80

Grey Fox

including

90.0

91.0

1.0

15.30

Grey Fox

and

101.0

104.0

3.0

1.18

Grey Fox

PB-22-399

9.0

15.0

6.0

1.37

Grey Fox - Extension

including

11.0

13.0

2.0

2.79

Grey Fox - Extension

and

69.6

78.0

8.4

0.50

Grey Fox - Extension

PB-22-402

10.7

33.0

22.3

0.91

Grey Fox

including

31.0

32.0

1.0

5.66

Grey Fox

and

76.0

77.0

1.0

0.54

Grey Fox

PB-22-405

43.5

48.0

4.5

0.61

Grey Fox

including

43.5

45.0

1.5

1.20

Grey Fox

and

74.0

84.0

10.0

1.11

Grey Fox

including

77.0

78.0

1.0

3.11

Grey Fox

and

93.0

95.0

2.0

0.79

Grey Fox

and

103.0

106.0

3.0

0.58

Grey Fox

and

133.5

135.0

1.5

1.33

Grey Fox

PB-22-408

18.0

40.0

22.0

0.76

Grey Fox

including

18.0

19.5

1.5

2.39

Grey Fox

including

39.0

40.0

1.0

3.66

Grey Fox

and

52.0

58.5

6.5

0.99

Grey Fox

including

57.0

58.5

1.5

3.24

Grey Fox

PB-22-410

39.0

43.0

4.0

0.54

Grey Fox

and

80.0

93.0

13.0

1.01

Grey Fox

including

80.0

82.0

2.0

4.33

Grey Fox

and

103.0

106.5

3.5

0.58

Grey Fox

PB-22-419

10.0

30.0

20.0

0.84

Grey Fox

including

14.4

23.0

8.6

1.48

Grey Fox

and

41.0

49.0

8.0

0.87

Grey Fox

including

43.0

44.0

1.0

3.97

Grey Fox

PB-22-420

9.6

21.0

11.4

2.07

Grey Fox

including

17.0

19.0

2.0

5.30

Grey Fox

and

29.0

31.1

2.1

0.88

Grey Fox

and

40.0

41.0

1.0

1.52

Grey Fox

PB-22-422

67.5

103.0

35.5

0.55

Grey Fox

including

73.0

74.0

1.0

3.88

Grey Fox

including

101.0

102.0

1.0

3.51

Grey Fox

and

118.0

119.0

1.0

1.34

Grey Fox

PB-22-423

10.4

11.1

0.7

1.10

Grey Fox

and

31.5

32.3

0.8

0.67

Grey Fox

PB-22-424

53.0

70.0

17.0

1.32

Grey Fox

including

53.0

55.0

2.0

2.94

Grey Fox

including

61.0

62.0

1.0

2.68

Grey Fox

including

67.0

68.0

1.0

2.93

Grey Fox

PB-22-425

34.0

43.0

9.0

0.91

Grey Fox

including

39.0

41.0

2.0

2.74

Grey Fox

PB-22-426

14.0

15.0

1.0

1.29

Grey Fox

and

27.8

35.0

7.2

0.66

Grey Fox

PB-22-427

41.0

45.6

4.6

0.76

Grey Fox

and

135.0

154.0

19.0

1.08

Grey Fox

including

135.0

139.0

4.0

3.10

Grey Fox

including

145.5

146.5

1.0

3.06

Grey Fox

PB-22-429

49.0

50.5

1.5

0.57

Grey Fox

and

73.5

92.0

18.5

0.57

Grey Fox

including

81.0

82.0

1.0

3.92

Grey Fox

PB-22-430

37.5

38.5

1.0

6.88

Grey Fox

and

61.5

70.0

8.5

0.58

Grey Fox

and

78.5

92.0

13.5

0.45

Grey Fox

Note: drill results are presented uncapped; lengths represent core lengths.

Northern Superior Resources Inc., Monday, November 14, 2022, Press release picture
Northern Superior Resources Inc., Monday, November 14, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1: Plan view of Press Release Results for the Grey Fox zone

Northern Superior Resources Inc., Monday, November 14, 2022, Press release picture
Northern Superior Resources Inc., Monday, November 14, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 2: Section L10000W - 60-metre width, showing holes PB-22-383 and PB-22-381 - Grey Fox zone

Figure 1 shows the location of the section line.

Northern Superior Resources Inc., Monday, November 14, 2022, Press release picture
Northern Superior Resources Inc., Monday, November 14, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 3: PB-22-383 - Grey Fox zone 2.44 over 21.0 metres from 57.1 to 78.1 metres

Sampling and Laboratory

True widths of the intercepts reported in this press release have yet to be determined but are estimated to be 60% to 70% of reported core lengths. Samples were shipped to AGAT Laboratories with sample preparation done in Val-d'Or, QC and sample analysis done in Mississauga, ON. For the 2022 program all samples are being analyzed by fire assay with atomic absorption finish and samples returning values over 10 ppm Au are re-analyzed, utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. The quality assurance and quality control protocol include insertion of blank and standard every 25 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples inserted by AGAT Laboratories during the analytical process.

Qualified Person

Adree DeLazzer (P.Geo. Limited) is a Qualified Person ("QP") within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Ms. DeLazzer has reviewed and approved all technical information disclosed in this press release. Ms. DeLazzer is the acting Vice President Exploration of the Company and is not considered independent.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a gold exploration company focused on the Chapais-Chibougamau Camp in Quebec. The Company has consolidated the largest land package in the region, with total land holdings currently exceeding 62,000 hectares. The main properties include Philibert, Lac Surprise, Chevrier and Croteau Est. The Philibert Project is located 9km from IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan Gold project which was awarded the "Discovery of the Year" by the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (AEMQ) in 2019.

To date, more than C$13 million (historical value) have been spent on the Philibert Project, with more than 75,000 metres of drilling completed. The Philibert Project is owned by SOQUEM; the Company is currently undergoing an ownership option process, details of which can be found in the corporate presentation. Chevrier hosts an inferred mineral resource of 652,000 ounces Au and an indicated mineral resource of 260,000 ounces Au. Croteau Est hosts an inferred mineral resource of 640,000 ounces Au. Lac Surprise hosts the Falcon Zone Discovery, the western strike extension of IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan Deposit. Northern Superior also owns significant exploration assets in Northern Ontario highlighted by the district scale TPK Project.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF.

For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.nsuperior.com or on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About SOQUEM

SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery, and development of mining properties in Quebec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies. Proud partner and ambassador for the development of Quebec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research, and strategic minerals to be well-positioned for the future.

Northern Superior Resources Inc. on Behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Marcotte, CFA, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact Information

Simon Marcotte, CFA
President and Chief Executive Office
Tel: (647) 801-7273
info@nsuperior.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the applicable securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Northern Superior Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/725380/Northern-Superior-Reports-Results-from-the-Grey-Fox-Zone-of-the-Philibert-Project-Including-244-gt-Gold-over-21-Metres-178-gt-Gold-over-175-Metres-and-153-gt-Gold-over-156-Metres

Latest Stories

  • NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France

    MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league's wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Beyond Germany, which could also get additional

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Nets coach Vaughn has no update on when Irving might return

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyrie Irving's return from suspension is still unknown, with Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn saying Sunday he had no update on the guard. Irving was suspended by the Nets for a minimum of five games on Nov. 3 for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs, and the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday was the sixth he missed. “I'm just going to continue to go day-by-day, push this group and coach these dudes today,” Vaughn said. The Nets said Irving would not retu

  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Russian skater Valieva could miss 2026 Olympics over doping

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva faces a potential four-year doping ban which would rule her out of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Monday. CAS said it had registered an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency, which said last week it was taking the case to the Switzerland-based tribunal. WADA argues Russian officials have not made progress in resolving the 16-year-old Valieva's case nearly a year afte

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • In return to Green Bay, McCarthy's 4th-down call goes wrong

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — In his first game back in Green Bay as Dallas' coach, Mike McCarthy didn't exactly leave Packers fans pining for the good ol' days. Instead, McCarthy made a crucial decision that backfired, going for it on fourth-and-3 on the opening possession of overtime when he could have sent Brett Maher out to try a long, go-ahead field goal. The Cowboys were stopped, McCarthy's former quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Packers down the field, and Green Bay beat Dallas 31-28 on Sunday.

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had