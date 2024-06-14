Northern Super League's East Coast team to be called Halifax Tides FC

HALIFAX — The Northern Super League's lone East Coast team will be known as Halifax Tides FC.

The Canadian professional women's soccer league club is one of six founding franchises. League play is scheduled to kick off in April.

The team also showed off its logo and colours - cyan, purple and grey - in a release Thursday night.

"Halifax is a soccer city,” said Mayor Mike Savage. “With year-over-year growth in the population of our city alongside worldwide interest in women in sports and the beautiful game, it’s the perfect time to welcome the Halifax Tides FC.

"I look forward to cheering them on and to seeing the positive impact the team will have on our city and generations of young women pursuing their soccer dreams.”

The five other Northern Super League teams are based in Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press