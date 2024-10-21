Northern Super League minimum player salary set at $50,000 with all deals guaranteed

Players in the new Northern Super League will earn at least $50,000 and can't be traded without their consent.

The six-team Canadian women's professional league is set to kick off in April.

Teams will work under a $1.6-million player salary cap with 20- to 25-woman rosters. Each club is allowed one designated player, whose salary will not count against the cap.

The league's standard player agreement comes with guaranteed contract terms and players will also be free agents following the expiration of their contract.

The league also says its players will have access to "comprehensive mental health services and maternity/fertility benefits designed to meet and exceed the standards set by FIFA and ensure players' well-being."

"Our standard player agreement reflects our commitment to giving athletes the respect, security and support they deserve with a player-first approach from Day 1," Diana Matheson, the league's co-founder and chief growth officer, said in a statement.

