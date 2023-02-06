Northern Sunrise County wants input from the public

Council at Northern Sunrise County will be holding a Land-Use Bylaw open house on March 9 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the county office.

“We want to give the residents and ratepayers an opportunity to review our proposed changes and provide feedback before first reading of the document,” says Reeve Corinna Williams. “It is also a requirement of the Municipal Government Act,” she adds.

Council is hoping ratepayers take the opportunity to come into their county office and give them feedback regarding the proposed changes.

“The amendments are updates to be consistent with the Municipal Development Plan (MDP) that was updated in September 2021, new legislation, and updating where we can to reduce red tape and be more user friendly,” says Williams, adding that she hopes anyone and everyone will attend.

“The last major overhaul was completed in 2016, but the LUB is a living document and has small amendments as required.”

Mackenzie Municipal Services Agency (MMSA) will also be attending to answer any questions the public may have. MMSA is the planning services agency used by NSC and many other local municipalities.

Williams explains every five years a complete review is done of NSC’s land-use bylaws, all in an effort to ensure they stay relevant to current times.

“This is their (the ratepayers and residents) opportunity to provide feedback on proposed changes and identify areas of their concerns with land use bylaw and planning,” she says.

“This is our opportunity to present the proposed changes to the bylaws and the opportunity to identify support or concerns.”

If you would like additional information about the open house, please phone the county office at (780) 624-0013.

Emily Plihal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, South Peace News