Are Northern Star Resources Limited's (ASX:NST) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

With its stock down 6.4% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on Northern Star Resources' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Northern Star Resources is:

2.5% = AU$201m ÷ AU$8.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.02 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Northern Star Resources' Earnings Growth And 2.5% ROE

As you can see, Northern Star Resources' ROE looks pretty weak. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 17%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Despite this, surprisingly, Northern Star Resources saw an exceptional 29% net income growth over the past five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Northern Star Resources' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 35% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for NST? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Northern Star Resources Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Northern Star Resources' three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 45%, meaning the company retains 55% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Northern Star Resources is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Besides, Northern Star Resources has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 48% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Northern Star Resources' future ROE will rise to 8.4% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Northern Star Resources certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

