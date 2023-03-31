Northern Roots: First crops planted at UK's largest urban farm

Carrots and potatoes are being grown at the Northern Roots site

Volunteers have begun planting the first crops at the UK's largest urban farm and eco-park.

The multi-million pound Northern Roots scheme is transforming a huge area of empty land in Oldham and is expected to draw 100,000 visitors a year.

Leeks, aubergines, garlic, carrots and potatoes are being grown at an on-site urban farm near Alexandra Park.

It is intended that the vegetables will be harvested later this year before being sold at affordable prices.

Any excess food will be donated to local food banks.

Organisers of the Northern Roots project, which covers an area of 160 acres, hope it will create local jobs and opportunities, while preserving the site's biodiversity and environmental value.

Council bosses hope the attraction - seen here in an artist's impression - could attract 100,000 visitors a year

Georgia Forsyth Sijpestijn, urban farm and landscape manager at Northern Roots, said: "We're trying to create a local economy around green spaces and food.

"We've put up our fencing, built polytunnels and we've got our first delivery of 12 tonnes of organic compost."

Volunteer Kirsty Finch, from Roundthorn, said: "I can walk here and it's just something I can do to give back to the local community.

"I've always been interested in growing plants and vegetables so for me this is a no-brainer."

Two landmark buildings will be built at the site - a learning centre and a visitor centre - which will include classrooms, an exhibition space, a cafe and a shop.

Stephen Rimmer, park ranger at Northern Roots, said: "I've been working here for 12 months and it's the best job I've ever had.

"We've had to clear the site, build fencing, dig drains and we're now getting ready for our first growing season."

Money has begun pouring into Northern Roots from a variety of different sources including the government's Levelling Up fund, the national lottery, local council and private donations.

Anna da Silva, chief executive of the Northern Roots charity, said: "Towards the end of last year I think we saw a shift in mindset and we can really feel that momentum building now.

"It's really exciting. The money will help us deliver all sorts of activities for the community so we can start to bring the project to life."

Plans have also been approved for a £5m bridge between Oldham and Tameside, which will be a gateway to the southern section of the Northern Roots site.

Crossing over the River Medlock, it will be situated where a former brick railway viaduct was in operation until its demolition in 1971.

