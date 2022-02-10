Northern Ontario School of Medicine receives 'ground-breaking' donation

The Northern Ontario School of Medicine received a $1 million donation from the Slaight Family Foundation to support 40 Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour (BIPOC) women medical students who live in Northern Ontario.

The donation will establish a first-of-its-kind entrance scholarship to both increase the number of BOPOC women physicians – including transgender and non-binary people – in Northern Ontario and contribute to the overall number of doctors in the region, a press release said.

“I am deeply grateful to The Slaight Family Foundation for this gift to NOSM,” said Dr. Sarita Verma, president and CEO of the medical school and its first female BIPOC dean.

“This donation is ground-breaking. Every marginalized woman in Northern Ontario who dreams of becoming a doctor should feel inspired to apply to NOSM knowing there is financial support available.”

The newly created entrance scholarships will provide $25,000 to 10 women entering NOSM’s MID program each year for a period of four years.

With 40 new BIPOC women physicians educated at NOSM, the number of self-identified BIPOC alumnae of the school will double, the release said.

“This $1 million donation will have an immediate impact on future doctors in Northern Ontario,” said Verma.

“It comes at a critical time — currently there is a shortage of over 300 doctors in Northern Ontario, as well as impending retirements, increasingly complex patients and entire communities without access to a family doctor.”

Verma said the donation will also foster a new culture of mentorship, encouragement and equity in Northern Ontario.

“None of us can change the systemic barriers faced by BIPOC girls and women alone. This gift demonstrates the desire of the Slaight Family Foundation to be a part of NOSM’s mission — an equitable path to a brighter future for BIPOC girls and women,” she said.

“It is an honour to announce this gift during Black History Month. We recognize the inequalities of getting into medical school and this donation aligns with the NOSM’s equity and anti-racism strategies to actively support change.”

The Slaight Family Foundation has donated a total of $15 million this year. The donations are earmarked for 12 organizations who support women and girls.

The #SlaightInitiative aims to increase “opportunities for education and jobs, with a special focus on Indigenous, Black, racialized women and girl,” the release said.

“The pandemic has added to the many challenges faced by women and girls across Canada,” said Gary Slaight, president and CEO of The Slaight Family Foundation.

“This initiative is about helping women overcome barriers and gain more equitable access to higher education and opportunities.”

NOSM was the first medical school in Canada developed with an explicit social accountability mandate. By removing system barriers and providing financial support, more BIPOC women will take their vital place in medicine, said the press release.

Anyone interested in donating NOSM can visit www.nosm.ca/advancement/giving/.

