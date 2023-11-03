Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.40 on the 31st of January, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.9%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Northern Oil and Gas' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Based on the last payment, Northern Oil and Gas was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 18.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 27%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Northern Oil and Gas Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. The annual payment during the last 2 years was $0.12 in 2021, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.52. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 256% per annum over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Northern Oil and Gas has impressed us by growing EPS at 24% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We should note that Northern Oil and Gas has issued stock equal to 27% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Northern Oil and Gas' payments are rock solid. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think Northern Oil and Gas is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Northern Oil and Gas that you should be aware of before investing. Is Northern Oil and Gas not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

