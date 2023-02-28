Northern lights visible over the UK for second straight night

John Besley
·2 min read
(@mrmcgrath12/Twitter/PA) (PA Media)
(@mrmcgrath12/Twitter/PA) (PA Media)

The northern lights could be seen in the UK for a second night on Monday after perfect conditions 24 hours earlier saw them visible as far south as Cambridgeshire.

Northern Scotland was the best place to catch the phenomenon overnight, as cloudy skies unfortunately prevented some keen stargazers in England’s south from getting a second glimpse.

Drew McGrath, 36, was among those lucky enough to get a second sighting of the lights dancing over his home in the village of Kyleakin on the Isle of Skye.

The teacher said: “This was the second time seeing the colours with the naked eye. Greens and reds very clear and strong. Very similar to last night which was amazing too.

“The sheer height of them is hard to explain, they are just beautiful to watch and share.

“Heading to the shore I met with lots of folk in the village who were out to see them.”

The head of space weather at the Met Office, Mark Gibbs, said earlier it was “optimistic to expect clear sightings two nights in a row”.

He said: “(Sunday’s) sighting saw the coincidence of perfect conditions, making the aurora visible on the north horizon in the south of England.”

Mr Gibbs added that Sunday night saw the combination of a cloud-free sky, clear air, and a dim moon, which allowed members of the public to see over long distances with little light pollution, and spot the northern lights.

The activity was the result of a solar storm, which Mr Gibbs said was not unusual for this point in the solar cycle.

“What we saw (on Sunday) was a bubble of magnetised plasma particles that had come off the sun, and they happened to be heading towards the Earth in this instance,” he said.

“It took about two days for those particles to arrive from the sun, then the particles enter the Earth’s upper atmosphere and excite atoms.

“The most common sight is green, which is the result of oxygen atoms being excited. (Sunday) night we saw some reds and purples, indicative of nitrogen atoms being excited.”

PA photographer Owen Humphreys said he had “not seen pictures of the northern lights that strong and that far south in a very long time”.

Latest Stories

  • Before-and-after photos from space show storms' effect on California reservoirs

    Satellite photos from NASA Earth Observatory show water levels at Lake Shasta and Lake Oroville increasing dramatically after early-winter storms.

  • Greta Thunberg blocks door to Norway energy ministry over refusal to take down wind turbines

    Greta Thunberg has been taking part in a five-day protest blocking the entrance to Norway's energy ministry to protest against wind turbines.

  • Tricky travel likely as another wintry storm rolls into Ontario

    Another winter storm looms for Ontario, with a mix of snow, ice and rain expected across southern sections of the province.

  • Another bout of freezing rain, snow in southern Ontario forecast

    Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for southwestern Ontario, while it says parts of the Greater Toronto Area can expect a "messy mix" of snow and ice pellets. The agency says freezing rain and wind gusts of up to 70 km/h Monday in parts of southwestern Ontario, including London and Sarnia, could lead to power outages. The latest bout of winter weather comes after last week's storm knocked out power to thousands of people in southwestern Ontario and dumped about 17 centimetres o

  • Fisheries Department scrambled to claw back 'ill-timed' lobster tweet: documents

    OTTAWA — Some people can't see the forest for the trees. Others can't see the hurricane for the lobsters. On Sept. 24, around 9 a.m. Atlantic time, a few hours after Hurricane Fiona had slowed slightly into a post-tropical cyclone and slammed into Nova Scotia, the federal Fisheries Department issued two preplanned posts on Twitter and Facebook. The first urged everyone to avoid the coastline and stay safe. The second warned them off helping themselves to wayward lobsters. "As well, if you find l

  • Environment Canada issues snowfall, extreme cold warnings for two Atlantic provinces

    HALIFAX — Storm warnings are blanketing pockets of Atlantic Canada as wintry weather continues to grip the region. Much of southwestern Nova Scotia is under a snowfall warning, with Environment Canada predicting up to 20 cm of snow in Yarmouth and Shelburne counties. The national forecaster says the snow is expected to continue overnight Sunday and taper off early Monday morning. Environment Canada warns that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow and cautions drivers to be pr

  • RV Plunges Into River as Embankment Erodes Amid Storms in California

    An RV was seen toppling into a river in Santa Clarita, California on February 25, after heavy rain and flooding caused an embankment to collapse, local reports said.Footage recorded at the Valencia Travel Village by Key News Network shows the ground beneath the vehicle start to crumble, causing the motorhome to slip backwards into the river bed below.No injuries were reported, according to reports, however, many residents were left without power.The National Weather Service warned of flash flooding in the area early on Saturday morning, and warned residents to move to higher ground. Credit: Key News Network via Storyful

  • Snow Piles High on House and Vehicles in Southern California

    A man and his dog in Crestline, California, inspected the heavy snowfall at their house on Saturday, February 25, following a winter storm.Footage recorded by Joe Billheimer shows snow piled high on the roofs of his house and vehicles.“We’ve already shovelled this multiple times, that’s what this pile is,” Billheimer can be heard saying, while gesturing to a separate, large pile of snow.Billheimer’s dog can be seen trudging happily through the snow.Other social media users posted video and photos of the deep snow in Crestline on Saturday and Sunday.The National Weather Service (NWS) office in San Diego, estimated that 28 inches of snow had fallen in Crestline Yard by 8 AM on Saturday.The NWS said late on Saturday that snow would continue to fall overnight on Sunday and through Wednesday. Credit: Joe Billheimer via Storyful

  • New 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey, killing one and injuring over 100

    A new 5.6 magnitude earthquake has struck Turkey, killing one person and injuring 110, according to authorities. More than two dozen buildings were destroyed and 32 injured citizens have been rescued, said the country's disaster management agency, AFAD. The disaster comes three weeks after earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.8 and 7.6 ripped through its southern provinces, leaving more than 44,000 people dead in Turkey, and more than 50,000 across the country and neighbouring Syria.

  • Massive winter storm that brought rare snow to parts of California now moving east

    The massive winter storm that brought rare snowfall to parts of California is threatening to do the same on the East Coast as it moves furiously across the country. The major storm system is now bringing damaging thunderstorms to the Great Plains. More than 80 million Americans are currently under alert for wind or winter weather.

  • How this facility in central Alberta is giving new life to oil waste

    Out of the thousands of oil facilities that dot Brazeau County, one stands out from the rest. Instead of producing, compressing or pumping fuel, Recover Energy Services Inc. recycles oil from drilling waste. The company's facility is located just outside Lodgepole, about 170 kilometres southwest of Edmonton. "I'm pretty proud of what our team has accomplished here," CEO Stan Ross said. When a new oil well gets drilled, sometimes thousands of metres deep, companies use a drilling fluid, such as a

  • Snow blankets much of B.C. Sunday, more to come in some regions

    A weather system blanketed much of B.C. in snow Saturday evening, and Environment Canada warns more may be on the way for the southern part of the province. Over Saturday, parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast received up to 40 cm of snow, while Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley received between 10 and 25 cm. Northern B.C. and the central interior saw up to around 30 cm in some areas. Snowfall warnings were still in effect Sunday afternoon for much of southern B.C., including Metr

  • How much rain and snow fell in Northern California storm? Here are the latest totals

    In the last week, more than 6 feet of fresh snow fell at the Central Sierra Snow Lab.

  • Thunberg, Indigenous protesters block Norway energy ministry over wind farms

    OSLO (Reuters) -Environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg and hundreds of other activists on Monday blocked entrances to Norway's energy ministry, protesting against wind turbines built on land traditionally used by Indigenous Sami reindeer herders. Thunberg, a vocal advocate for ending the world's reliance on carbon-based power, said the transition to green energy could not come at the expense of Indigenous rights.

  • Roads Closed in Los Angeles County Following Snow and Winter Storm

    A snowstorm moving over Los Angeles, California, and surrounding areas continued to close roads on Saturday, February 25, Caltrans said.Footage shared by Los Angeles County on Twitter shows snow being cleared in the Palmdale area north of Los Angeles on Saturday.Caltrans said on Saturday afternoon that several roads, including the Interstate 5, were closed in places due to snow.Radar images from the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Los Angeles showed the storm moving north-west over Los Angeles and Palmdale on Saturday afternoon.The NWS had issued a winter storm warning, lasting until the early hours of Sunday. Credit: Los Angeles County via Storyful

  • Shuswap, Squamish, hit by weekend snow as dusting, or more, still due on south coast

    VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says the snow is not yet done with parts of British Columbia's south coast. Snowfall warnings are posted for eastern Vancouver Island north and south of Nanaimo, the Malahat Highway just north of Victoria, and for the southern Gulf Islands. The weather office says 10 to 15 centimetres could cover those areas by Tuesday morning and much of the inner south coast could see a dusting at the same time. Most models call for two to three centimetres from Squamish to Chill

  • Germany seeks North Sea wind park link to those of neighbors

    The German government said Monday that it wants to set up a new power line network to connect its own offshore wind parks with those of its North Sea neighbors in order to eliminate bottlenecks in the European energy market. Governments in northwestern Europe are hoping that wind power at sea will provide a large share of their future clean energy needs. Germany in particular needs to boost offshore wind powered electricity generation to meet its ambitious goal of shutting down all coal powered plants and generating 80% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

  • Hundreds blocked on Croatia roads as snowstorm spurs chaos

    Hundreds of people in Croatia have spent the night in their cars or at gas stations and reception centers after a snowstorm over the weekend caused traffic to collapse and left parts of the country cut off. The sudden change of weather after a period of warm and balmy days also has snarled traffic in neighboring Serbia and Bosnia, leaving areas in western Serbia without power and cutting railway traffic to neighboring Montenegro. Media reported that cars and buses were parked along the main Croatian highway as they wait to move on.

  • New York City set for snowfall as winter storm looms

    Connecticut and Rhode Island are under winter storm warnings, as a major snowstorm moves into the region.

  • Natural gas jumps 3rd day in row, on signs worst may be over

    By Barani Krishnan